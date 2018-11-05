Inspector finds restaurant employee with open wound working with food

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Gross! State records show a restaurant employee with an open wound was working with food at A Tasty Meal in Pembroke Pines.

That employee covered the open wound with tape when confronted by the inspector.

Meanwhile, a dead rodent was found at Simon Restaurant and Catering in Miami. It's the third time Simon's has been ordered shut.

Rodent issues were also found at Sawgrass Lanes Bowling in Tamarac.

An inspector was at the Daily Creative Food Company on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami based on a complaint.

According to records, there was a fly issue and food was out of temperature.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Simon Restaurant & Catering Services

15042 NW Seventh Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut Oct. 30

30 violations found

Also ordered shut May 11, 2018

Also ordered shut June 8, 2016

"Dead rodent present. Observed a dead rodent under shelving in dry storage contiguous to the kitchen area."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed a live roach inside an empty food container in dry storage area. Also observed approximately 12 live roaches crawling under mixer in the kitchen area."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed approximately 30 roach excrement's on dry storage shelf, under shelves and by the water heater located in dry storage."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 5 dead roaches in the corner of dry storage shelf."

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed wastewater backing up from the floor drain located under 3 compartment sink in the kitchen area when employee was trying to set up the sanitizer step. After closing the faucet and cleaned the area, water stayed on the drain floor."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***China Express

5301 NE Second Ave.

Little Haiti

Ordered shut Nov. 1

31 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15 live roaches under a bag of onions that was on the kitchen floor , 2 live crawling from inside of a reach in cooler, 2live crawling from a container of flour , 3 crawling on the hallway wall."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed live roaches crawling on 5lb bag of onions and from a container of flour."

"Observed approximately 30 plus Dead roaches on premises throughout the kitchen. **Repeat Violation**."

"Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment throughout the kitchen."

"Establishment operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants."

"Build-up of mold-like substance on nonfood-contact surface by the 3 compartment sink."

"Food stored on floor. Observed container of chicken and bag of onions on the floor."

***Booby Trap On The River

3615 NW South River Drive

Miami

Ordered shut Nov. 2

16 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 5 live flies flying in ware washing area where three compartment sink, dish machine and dry storage racks area kept. Observed approximately 8 live flies flying in kitchen/food preparation area. Observed flies landing on cutting boards, microwaves, kitchen utensils and prep counters within main kitchen."

"Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. As per operator establishment serves raw ceviche using snapper no parasite destruction Letter/notice provided."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

***Ferandy's Cafe

110 White St.

Key West

Ordered shut Oct. 30

13 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches crawling inside of the torn reach in cooler gasket located in the prep kitchen inside of the kitchen area."

***The Daily Creative Food Company

2001 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Oct. 29

25 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 20 live flies by the dishwasher machine area located at prep and cook area, approximately 20 live flies on dry storage ceiling , approximately 50 live flies on dry storage room by the exit door."

"Employee touched soiled apron/clothes and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. On walk in cooler observed cooked pork as per operator food held overnight at 48°F /46°F."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food covered while cooling. In walk in cooler observed; potatoes salad, chill meat and marinara sauce. potatoes salad (46°F at 14:45pm / 43°F - at 15:10pm Cooling); (marinara sauce (127°F at 14:45pm / 123°F at 15:10 pm Cooling) Chill meat at 140°F, employee removed from the walk in cooler to the prep area to refresh it a bit more. Also observed foods stacked on top of one another. Employee removed covers and removed extra food."

"Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Prep room by the walk in cooler."

***Sawgrass Lanes

8501 N. University Drive

Tamarac

Ordered shut Oct. 31

14 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately: 30 fresh rodent droppings under ice bin at soda machine in front counter area/cook line/prep area."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***A Tasty Meal

12221 Pembroke Road

Pembroke Pines

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Oct. 29

7 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area, approximately - 20 live flies flying around in dry storage area and landing on unopened packages of food and food contact surfaces. - 3 live flies in walk-in cooler - 5 live flies landing on wall and carry out tin foil containers on shelf in prep area next to 3 compartments sink. - 7 live flies on wall and rack by cook line . - 15 live flies landing on clean pots in dishwashing area. - 10 live flies landing on wall and ice machine next to walk-in coolers. - 20 live flies on wall and flying around in hot box-storage area. - 10 live flies landing on sanitized utensils in dishwashing area ( operator re-wash/rinse/sanitize utensils). - 5 live flies landing on packaged rolls in prep/packaging area. - 5 live flies landing on container with cookies prep / packaging area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of dead insects, other pests, in control devices. - 28 in tin foil container on table area next to 3 compartments sink."

"Employee with infected sore/cut/burn/wound on exposed portion of the body without a dry cover on the wound is handling food, clean equipment or utensils, or unwrapped single-service items, elbow. (Operator cover open wound with tape)."





