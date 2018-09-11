Inspector finds rodent waste on bacon at South Florida deli

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A sanitation and safety specialist with the Florida Department of Agriculture was at The Corner Deli in Pembroke Pines last week.

According to the inspection, rodent droppings were found on raw bacon.

A "stop use" was ordered on all food processing areas, the deli, espresso machine, toaster, oven and sandwich press.

The Corner Deli is located inside the Sunoco at 1700 N. University Drive at the corner of University and Taft.

All areas have been ordered cleaned and sanitized and the inspector has ordered the owner to implement a pest control program.

A re-inspection will occur within two weeks.

Below are violations right off the inspection:

"Food establishment does not have certified food protection manager."

"Food establishment does not have an employee health policy."

"Observed rodent excreta (waste matter discharged from the body, especially feces and urine) on raw bacon stored inside reach-in sandwich cooler. Bacon voluntarily destroyed during inspection."

"Empanadas - ham, chicken and beef - all with internal temperature ranging from 110*f - 118°f, person in charge unable to indicate time prepared initially. All food items voluntarily destroyed during inspection."

"Observed rodent excreta on floors along walls, inside cabinetry and under equipment throughout deli area."

"Warewash area: observed rodent excreta on floors along walls, underneath 3 bay sink, and underneath prep tables throughout."



