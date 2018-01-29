Key West landmark, several Caribbean restaurants ordered shut

KEY WEST, Fla. - Rodent droppings were recently found at the House of Flavor and Bon Bagay Seafood & Grill, both in North Miami last week.

Roaches were also spotted crawling around the cook line inside the kitchen at Antonia's, on Duval Street, which has been an island landmark for over 25 years.

Key West Conch Shack & Grill is a mobile food truck. Records show the truck was ordered to stop serving food because, among other issues, there was no hand washing sink for employees.

Below is a list of places that were recently ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and a re-inspection.

***Antonia's

615 Duval St.

Key West

Ordered shut Jan. 25

19 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed Approximately 10 live roaches found crawling in the oven located in the kitchen on the cook line."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Observed the cook line trays soiled."

"Cleaned and sanitized equipment or utensils not properly stored. Observed food trays stored on the floor."

"Hood soiled with accumulated grease, dust or food debris. . **Repeat Violation**"

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Cook line and convection ovens."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Observed grease on the wall behind the stove in the kitchen."

***House of Flavor

13737 NW 7th Ave.

North Miami

Ordered shut Jan. 24

33 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by approximately 20 + dry rodent droppings found throughout kitchen/ storage area. On top of pots/ under equipment/ floor/side of baseboard."

"Approximately 6 dead roaches throughout the kitchen area."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer - all products not commercially packaged. Chicken over beef and vegetables."

"Food/ice received from unapproved source/no invoice provided to verify source. See Stop Sale.cakes in display. Receipt have no vendor information."

"Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. Explain proper hand wash."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

***Bon Bagay Seafood & Grill

13731 NW 7th Ave.

North Miami

Ordered shut Jan. 23

30 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by approximately 30 + dry rodent droppings found throughout the kitchen."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 10-12 live roaches found in a non-working warmer in the kitchen area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Soup 125°f stored in the kitchen . Operator states less than 2 hrs., put item on the stove."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. No sanitizer being used. Had operator set up sanitizer."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Please make a payment."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. **Repeat Violation**."

***Caribbean Delight

9491 SW 160th St.

Palmetto Bay

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Jan. 23

24 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 7 live roaches under prep table, 1 behind grill oven, 1 on top of black refrigerator, 2 on kitchen shelves."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 4 dead in lobby area, 20 dead bathroom hallway, next to storage containers, 6 dead in kitchen area next to prep table."

"Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage - direct contact with food. Thank you bags with vegetables."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Pots, pans."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***Key West Conch Shack & Grill (Mobile)

292 NW 54th St.

Miami

Ordered shut Jan. 20

10 violations found

"No hand wash sink for employees. Hand wash is not functioning and is in disrepair. Hand sink is angled sideways on wall with no water available."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit. Raw ground beef over raw fish and shrimp. Employee moved to properly store."

"Observed: Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. No hand washing observed. No functioning hand wash sink available. Employee changes gloves after touching raw foods and then touched cooked food."

"Food being prepared outside. Prep table set up outside truck."

"Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Employee at fryer touched raw seafood and then single service to go containers. Also touched clean utensils. No glove change observed."

***Steak Shop & Deli

1801 E. Sample Road

Pompano Beach

Ordered shut Jan. 23

9 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 50 live roaches by refrigerators and prep freezer in rear prep area, 6 live behind cooler nearest to walk-in cooler, and 7 live roaches by water heater next to 3 compartment sink."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 40 dead roaches in rear prep area and 10 dead roaches in dishwashing area. 1 dead roach on gasket at double door refrigerator in rear prep area."

"Required employee training expired for all employees."

"Soil residue build-up on nonfood-contact surface. Display cooler in front counter area soiled, Beverage Air cooler by fryers soiled. Grease build up on side of grill and fryers. Interior of cabinets in front counter area soiled. Gaskets and exterior of Frigidaire freezer in front counter area soiled. Shelving soiled in rear prep area. Freezers and coolers in rear prep area soiled."

















