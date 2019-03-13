Listeria concerns found at both Penn Dutch food centers

MARGATE, Fla. - The Penn Dutch Food Center in Hollywood isn't the only location with listeria concerns.
Local 10 News has learned there are also listeria concerns at the Penn Dutch Meat & Seafood Market in Margate, located at 3201 State Road 7.
According to a Florida Department of Agriculture Food Safety Inspection report, there were positive listeria monocytogenes samples found in the processing facility.
A stop order was issued on hundreds of pounds of meat and meat products on March 7.
The store was also cited for food not being safe or adultered.
Below is a list of the items the inspector ordered a stop sale on:
- 3 POUNDS OF SMKOED BRATWURST
- 48 POUNDS OF BELLY BUSTER SMALL BEEF FRANKS
- 38 POUNDFS OF PORK HOCKS
- 16.5 POUNDS OF SMOKES HAM SLICES
- 9.5 POUNDS OF SPIRAL SLICED HAM
- 46 POUNDS OF PICNIC HAM
- 113 POUNDS OF SMOKES HAM
- 5 POUNDS OF SMOKED CHICKEN PARTS
- 12.5 POUNDS OF SMOKE PORK BUTTS
- 4 POUNDS OF SMOKED PORK LOIN
- 36.5 POUNDS OF NECK BONES
- 36 POUNDS OF BEEF FRANKS
- 58 POUNDS OF SMOKED CHICKEN SAUSAGE
- 45 POUNDS OF SMOKED TURKEY SAUSAGE
- 7 POUNDS OF CHORIZO
- 12 POUNDS OF SMOKED CAJUAN SAUSAGE
- 15 POUNDS OF KIELBASA SMOKED
- 9 POUNDS OF HUNGARIAN SAUSAGE
- 40 POUNDS OF GEORGIA SMOKES HOT SAUSAGE
- 3.75 POUNDS OF VEAL FRANKS
- 3 POUNDS OF PORK AND BEEF FRANKS
- 21 POUNDS OF FRANKS IN NAUURAL CASING
- 43 POUNDS OF FRANKS MILD SMOED
- 16 POUNDS OF FRANKS HOT SMOKED
- 12 POUNDS OF FOOTLONG FRANKS
- 8 POUNDS OF CHICKEN FRANKS
- 44 POUNDS OF BELLY BUSTER FRANKS
- 12 POUNDS OF BEEF SMOKED FRANKS
- 27.5 POUNDS OF BEEF FRANKS
- 15 POUNDS OF COUNTRY CHICKEN SAUSAGE
- 6 POUNDS OF BEER SAUSAGE
- 53 POUNDS OF HOT SMOKED SAUSAGE
- 28 POUNDS OF BEEF MILD SMOKED SAUSAGE
- 15 POUNDS OF BAVARIAN KNOCKWURST
- 84 POUNDS OF HEAD CHEESE
- 23 POUNDS OF TURKEY BREAST HONEY
- 8.8 POUNDS OF CAPICOLLA
- 13 POUNDS OF CARVED HAM OFF THE BONE
- 18 POUNDS OF OLIVE LOAF
- 33 POUNDS OF HAM ON THE BONE
- 11 POUNDS OF BOLOGNA
- 27 POUNDS OF GERMAN BOLOGNA
- 18 POUNDS OF BLACK FOREST HAM
- 96 POUNDS OF BOILED HAM
- 29 POUNDS OF PASTRAMI
- 118 POUNDS OF CORNED BEEF
- 65 POUNDS OF ROAST BEEF
- 34 POUNDS OF RAW CORNED BEEF
- 10 POUNDS OF TURKEY PASTRAMI
Inspectors also found positive listeria samples in the chicken salad at the Hollywood location on March 5.
The store is no longer selling chicken salad.
Also at the Hollywood location, an inspector found water dripping from the ceiling and/or fans in a cooler onto food.
The Penn Dutch store in Hollywood is located at 3950 N. 28th terrace.
Below is a list of the items the inspector ordered a stop sale on at the Hollywood location:
- 508 POUNDS OF CHORIZO
- 540 POUNDS OF MILD GEORGIA SAUSAGE
- 432 POUNDS TURKEY DRUMS
- 30 POUNDS OF TURKEY BREAST LOAVES
- 270 POUNDS OF HAM HOCKS
- 48 POUNDS OF NECK BONES
- 45 POUNDS OF PIG TAILS
- 55 POUNDS OF PIG PARTS
