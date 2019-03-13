Listeria concerns found at both Penn Dutch food centers

MARGATE, Fla. - The Penn Dutch Food Center in Hollywood isn't the only location with listeria concerns.

Local 10 News has learned there are also listeria concerns at the Penn Dutch Meat & Seafood Market in Margate, located at 3201 State Road 7.

According to a Florida Department of Agriculture Food Safety Inspection report, there were positive listeria monocytogenes samples found in the processing facility.

A stop order was issued on hundreds of pounds of meat and meat products on March 7.

The store was also cited for food not being safe or adultered.

Below is a list of the items the inspector ordered a stop sale on:

3 POUNDS OF SMKOED BRATWURST

48 POUNDS OF BELLY BUSTER SMALL BEEF FRANKS

38 POUNDFS OF PORK HOCKS

16.5 POUNDS OF SMOKES HAM SLICES

9.5 POUNDS OF SPIRAL SLICED HAM

46 POUNDS OF PICNIC HAM

113 POUNDS OF SMOKES HAM

5 POUNDS OF SMOKED CHICKEN PARTS

12.5 POUNDS OF SMOKE PORK BUTTS

4 POUNDS OF SMOKED PORK LOIN

36.5 POUNDS OF NECK BONES

36 POUNDS OF BEEF FRANKS

58 POUNDS OF SMOKED CHICKEN SAUSAGE

45 POUNDS OF SMOKED TURKEY SAUSAGE

7 POUNDS OF CHORIZO

12 POUNDS OF SMOKED CAJUAN SAUSAGE

15 POUNDS OF KIELBASA SMOKED

9 POUNDS OF HUNGARIAN SAUSAGE

40 POUNDS OF GEORGIA SMOKES HOT SAUSAGE

3.75 POUNDS OF VEAL FRANKS

3 POUNDS OF PORK AND BEEF FRANKS

21 POUNDS OF FRANKS IN NAUURAL CASING

43 POUNDS OF FRANKS MILD SMOED

16 POUNDS OF FRANKS HOT SMOKED

12 POUNDS OF FOOTLONG FRANKS

8 POUNDS OF CHICKEN FRANKS

44 POUNDS OF BELLY BUSTER FRANKS

12 POUNDS OF BEEF SMOKED FRANKS

27.5 POUNDS OF BEEF FRANKS

15 POUNDS OF COUNTRY CHICKEN SAUSAGE

6 POUNDS OF BEER SAUSAGE

53 POUNDS OF HOT SMOKED SAUSAGE

28 POUNDS OF BEEF MILD SMOKED SAUSAGE

15 POUNDS OF BAVARIAN KNOCKWURST

84 POUNDS OF HEAD CHEESE

23 POUNDS OF TURKEY BREAST HONEY

8.8 POUNDS OF CAPICOLLA

13 POUNDS OF CARVED HAM OFF THE BONE

18 POUNDS OF OLIVE LOAF

33 POUNDS OF HAM ON THE BONE

11 POUNDS OF BOLOGNA

27 POUNDS OF GERMAN BOLOGNA

18 POUNDS OF BLACK FOREST HAM

96 POUNDS OF BOILED HAM

29 POUNDS OF PASTRAMI

118 POUNDS OF CORNED BEEF

65 POUNDS OF ROAST BEEF

34 POUNDS OF RAW CORNED BEEF

10 POUNDS OF TURKEY PASTRAMI

Inspectors also found positive listeria samples in the chicken salad at the Hollywood location on March 5.

The store is no longer selling chicken salad.

Also at the Hollywood location, an inspector found water dripping from the ceiling and/or fans in a cooler onto food.

The Penn Dutch store in Hollywood is located at 3950 N. 28th terrace.

Below is a list of the items the inspector ordered a stop sale on at the Hollywood location:

508 POUNDS OF CHORIZO

540 POUNDS OF MILD GEORGIA SAUSAGE

432 POUNDS TURKEY DRUMS

30 POUNDS OF TURKEY BREAST LOAVES

270 POUNDS OF HAM HOCKS

48 POUNDS OF NECK BONES

45 POUNDS OF PIG TAILS

55 POUNDS OF PIG PARTS



