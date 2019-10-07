Live roaches found at 'gourmet eatery' in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered Harvest Moon Bistro in Miami Springs shut last week after a roach issue was found.

The bistro bills itself as a "gourmet eatery."

"The theme of our restaurant is healthy and fresh, where the finest of ingredients are selected and served in the form of soups, salads, sandwiches and daily specials," according to its website.

Twenty-three violations were found at Hoagie Bear Subs in Naranja.

Below is a list of some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and then a re-inspection.

According to state records, no kitchens were ordered shut in Broward County last week.

***HOAGIE BEAR SUBS

26855 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

NARANJA

ORDERED SHUT 9/26/19

23 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live roach on shelf by flat grill where condiments are stored by the front line, 2 live roaches by three compartment sink under a knife, 3 live roaches on the wall behind the prep table next to the cooler in the prep area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately one dead roach on shelf over three compartment sink."

"Clean utensils or equipment stored in a bathroom, locker room or mechanical room. Observed tomato diner stored in the bathroom."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Front counter."

"Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment. Under stove in front counter."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Front counter."

"Nonexempt fish offered raw or undercooked has not undergone proper parasite destruction. Fish must be fully cooked or discarded. Observed raw conch salad, operator could not provide any proof of parasite destruction."

***HARVEST MOON BISTRO

102 CURTIS PARKWAY

MIAMI SPRINGS

ORDERED SHUT 10/1/19

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 roaches crawling on wall behind reach in cooler. Observed 2 roaches crawling on wall behind reach in freezer."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 4 dead roaches on top of reach in cooler. Observed 3 dead roaches on top of shelf under microwave."

"Shelf under preparation table soiled with food debris."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.