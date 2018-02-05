Live rodents found at 2 South Florida restaurants

MARATHON, Fla. - Last week was a busy one for inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation as state records show 11 restaurants were ordered shut.

Pi Bon Gou in Pompano Beach was ordered shut for the fourth time since 2015.

Live rodents were found at Lazy Days South in Marathon and Saveaur Tropical Restaurant in Pompano Beach.

Lazy Days also had "mold-like growth" on a food item.

Rodent issues were also discovered at Ric Kin Bing in Pompano Beach, O King Grill in North Miami and La Cueva Taberna in Miami.

Roach issues were found at a Wendy's in Hialeah.

State records show Hurricane Grill and Wings in Sunrise was ordered shut after the inspector found a sewage/wastewater back up issue.

Below is a list of places ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***Lazy Days South Oceanfront

725 11th Street Ocean

Marathon

Ordered shut Jan. 31

24 violations found

"Live rodent present. Observed two live rodents in dry storage area between wall and stand up refrigerator."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 5 dry droppings on floor near door way in dry storage area. Observed 10 dry dropping behind clothes washer and dryer in room off the kitchen area. Observed 4 dry droppings on top of dish machine."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Bar tender putting cut fruit into containers without gloves on."

"Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Moldy unpeeled Onions in container in prep area."

"Small flying insects in prep area around moldy onions."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head and on mixers."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade."

"Soil residue in RICE food storage containers."

"Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Ceilings not sealed up."

"Food stored on floor. Dry storage bread crumbs and oil on the floor."

***Hurricane Grill & Wings

10035 Sunset Strip

Sunrise

Ordered shut Feb. 2

13 violations found

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed standing sewage water on the floor around the dish machine. Observed standing sewage water in the floor drain under a prep sink in the rear of the restaurant. Observed that when a hand sink is turned on next to this prep sink, the water starts to back up out of the floor drain under the prep sink. Observed standing sewage water in a floor drain on the cooks line."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Raw sewage on ground of establishment outside behind the restaurant in the area of the underground grease traps."

"Accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine around the ice chute."

***Ric Kin Bing Cuban Cafe

640 E. Sample Road

Pompano Beach

Ordered shut Jan. 31

21 violations found

Also ordered shut Nov. 9, 2016

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 5 fresh rodent dropping in restroom and 1 fresh rodent dropping on top of microwave at cook line. Observed 2 dry rodent droppings in dry storage room and 2 dry rodent droppings in cook line area on top of AC vent. All droppings cleaned up and areas sanitized."

"Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. 6 dead insects under prep table in front counter area."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Accumulation of Dead insects on glue trap behind chest freezer in dry storage room. Glue trap discarded."

"Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside. Back door not tight fitting or sealing."

"Garbage not placed in a receptacle for storage until pick up to make the garbage inaccessible to insects and rodents. Garbage bags stored outside, observed approximately 50 flies flying around area."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. **Repeat Violation*"

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Reviewed symptoms and Big Five with person in charge."

"Food manager certification expired."

***O'King Grill Restaurant

13695 W. Dixie Highway

North Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Feb. 2

20 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed a rodent trap inside oven in kitchen area. Approximately 30 dry but not crumbly rodent droppings inside kitchen oven, approximately 35 dry but not crumbly rodent droppings in another kitchen oven, approximately 20 dry but not crumbly rodent droppings on the floor next to the three compartment sink, approximately 5 dry but not crumbly rodent droppings on shelf under preparation table in the kitchen area, approximately 20 dry but not crumbly rodent droppings on the floor behind hot holding unit in kitchen area, approximately 6 on dry storage shelf under preparation table, approximately 4 dry but not crumbly rodent droppings on self service area under coffee machine and next to single device coffee cups."

"Rodent rub marks present along walls/ceilings. Back wall next to window, wall next to walking cooler."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 40 live flies in the kitchen area, by onions box, and throughout kitchen. Observed approximately 20 live flies by self service counter next to soda machine."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

"Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Observed employee engaged food with out hair restraint."

"Hole in ceiling. **Repeat Violation**."

***La Cueva Taberna

2742 SW 8th St.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 2

25 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by approximately 5 fresh looking rodent droppings found on top of the shelf in kitchen area."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 4 + live roaches found in kitchen area on slicer, approximately 3 + live roaches inside reach in cooler and 4 + live roaches on shelf by cook line area , inside the restroom approximately 3 + live roaches and 1 live roach under dining room table."

"6 Dead roaches on inside reach in cooler."

"Clean pots and pans not stored inverted or in a protected manner. Under prep table."

"Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable."

"Hood soiled with accumulated grease, dust or food debris."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. On prep tables and food storage shelves."

"Slicer blade soiled with old food debris."

"Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Manager Handled soiled equipment then touched raw chicken and did not wash hands."

"Food-contact surfaces in contact with potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cleaned at least every four hours. Heavy old soil deposit and food residue on the inside of the reach in cooler."

***Imperial Buffet

218 NE 8th St.

Homestead

Ordered shut Jan. 31

11 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by 4 live roaches found in the kitchen (observed 3 live roaches on the floor almost behind a standup convention oven and 1 live roach crawling on the outside of a 2 door standup reach in cooler)."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles."

"Accumulation of debris inside ware washing machine."

"Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable."

***New Hong Kong

6868 NW 169th St.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Jan. 30

23 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 7 in kitchen prep table underneath Approximately 3 in cooler underneath, 1 in dry storage wall by the water heat."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 15 in kitchen reach in cooler underneath Approximately 25 inside of dry storage door frame Approximately 10 in dry storage floor, approximately 10 kitchen shelve underneath."

"Pesticide/insecticide labeled for household use only present in establishment."

"Hood soiled with accumulated grease, dust or food debris. . **Repeat Violation**"

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Kitchen three door reach in cooler **Repeat Violation**"

***Maya-Mex Restaurant

886 North Krome Ave.

Homestead

Ordered shut Jan. 30

10 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 6 live roaches found inside three unused ovens in the kitchen."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

***Wendy's

8100 W. 33rd Ave.

Hialeah

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Jan. 30

9 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 5 in front counter between wall and Cove molding at floor/wall juncture."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 15 in front counter register , shelve underneath and floor under front counter register."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Approximately 50."

"Interior of refrigerator soiled with accumulation of food residue."

***Pi Bon Gou (4th Time Ordered Shut)

2551 N. Dixie Highway

Pompano Beach

Ordered shut Jan. 29

8 violations found

Also ordered shut Aug. 20, 2015

Also ordered shut Aug. 21, 2015

Also ordered shut Oct. 18, 2016

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 2 fresh rodent droppings near dishwashing area, 6 fresh rodent droppings on floor on north side wall in prep area, 2 dry rodent droppings behind cook line equipment, and 10 fresh and 42 dry rodent droppings on shelving unit next to steam table at cook line."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Food storage container lid with rodent droppings on top of it and tray with sauces with rodent droppings on it not cleaned and sanitized."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Dishwashing / prep area."

***Saveur Tropical Restaurant

515 NE 24th St.

Pompano Beach

Ordered shut Jan. 29

21 violations found

Also ordered shut July 5, 2016

"Live rodent present. Observed live rodent on glue trap under dry storage shelving near chest freezer. Rodent and trap removed from premises."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 6 live flies in dishwashing area, 3 live flies in dry storage area, and 4 live flies in cook line area. Observed 1 live fly land on cutting board by steam table and 1 land on food storage container on prep table at cook line. Also observed 30-40 live flies at the mop sink right outside the back door where dirty food storage containers are being stored. The flies in the outside area observed to be coming in and out of the establishment when the doors are kept open."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Raw beef 49° F, okra 47° F, turkey 48-58° ,beef 54-56 F legume 47-48F , beef 47-50F , rice 53-54F , turkey drumsticks 51-54F , and cooked beef 46-49F all at glass door cooler in rear prep area with an ambient temperature of 46° F. Foods have been cold holding overnight . Foods not maintaining 41° F or below for longer than 4 hours. See Stop Sale."

"Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Lettuce from 66-68° F at 9:28 to 63-65F at 10:13 Cooling for 1 hour and pork from 60-63F at 9:35 to 59-63F at 10:14 Cooling since 4:30am . Both cooling in glass door cooler in rear prep area with an ambient temperature of 46° F in large plastic containers. At current rate of cooling foods will not cool to 41° F within 4 hours. Foods moved to freezer to rapid cool. Corrective Action Taken. Cooked beef from 47-48F at 9:26 to 47-49F at 10:10 , Raw beef from 47-48F at 9:26 to 47-48F at 10:10 and raw chicken wings 47-48F at 9:26 to 47-49F at 10:10 Cooler nearest to the walk-in cooler with an ambient temperature of 48° F . At current rate of cooling foods will not cool to 41° F within 4 hours. Foods moved to freezer to rapid cool."

"Food stored in dry storage area not covered. Container of cloves uncovered in dry storage shelving."

"Equipment in poor repair. Can opener stand and bottom shelving on prep table at cook line rusted."

"Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee washed dishes then continued prepping food without washing hands first. Employee washed hands."

































