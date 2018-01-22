Massive rodent issue discovered at South Florida sushi restaurant

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - More than 200 rodent droppings were discovered last week by a state inspector at Kirin Sushi Take Out in Coral Springs.

A stop sale was issued on a 40-pound bag of rice because of that rodent activity .

Records show when the inspector went back on Thursday and Friday, the issue still existed.

A rodent issue was also found at Only Devotion Catering in Homestead, where rodent gnaw marks were found on packages of pasta.

Sabor of Latin American, in North Bay Village, was not only operating without a license, but a roach issue was discovered as well.

State records show inspectors have been to Sabor nine times in 2017 for follow-up inspections.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup followed by a re-inspection.

***Kirin Sushi Take Out

Cypress Wood Plaza

10430 W. Atlantic Blvd.

Coral Springs

Ordered shut Jan. 17

8 violations found

Wasn't allowed to reopen until Jan. 19.

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 50 dried rodent droppings on floor around front counter sushi station and behind and under sushi cooler. Observed at least 55 dried rodent droppings on floor around couch and computer near reach in freezers in center of kitchen. Observed 35 dried rodent droppings on floor around white and silver reach in coolers and 7 dried droppings on top of clear tape around pipe going through ceiling behind white Frigidaire reach in cooler. Observed 60 dried rodent droppings on floor under crates and on cardboard above crates that is holding bags of rice. Observed at least 26 dried rodent droppings in back storage area under dry storage shelves, prep table, and under shelf across from mop sink. Operator instructed to remove droppings and to clean and sanitize entire kitchen floor and began to do so."

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Stop sale issued for 40lb. bag of Shirakiku brand White Fancy Rice due to 6 dried rodent droppings around this bag in dry storage area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach next to sushi cooler and 1 dead roach on top of cardboard on shelf next to toaster oven. Operator instructed to remove roaches and to clean and sanitize area. They began to do so."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed owner rolling spicy tuna roll and handling fried shrimp and rice with bare hands, he discarded the foods as instructed."

(FROM 1/19/18 RE-INSPECTION)

"From initial inspection - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 50 dried rodent droppings on floor around front counter sushi station and behind and under sushi cooler. Observed at least 55 dried rodent droppings on floor around couch and computer near reach in freezers in center of kitchen. Observed 35 dried rodent droppings on floor around white and silver reach in coolers and 7 dried droppings on top of clear tape around pipe going through ceiling behind white Frigidaire reach in cooler. Observed 60 dried rodent droppings on floor under crates and on cardboard above crates that is holding bags of rice. Observed at least 26 dried rodent droppings in back storage area under dry storage shelves, prep table, and under shelf across from mop sink. Operator instructed to remove droppings and to clean and sanitize entire kitchen floor and began to do so. **Warning** **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-01-18: Observed 9 dried rodent droppings under and around shelving on floor in ware washing/ dry storage area, about 15 dried droppings around and behind white Frigidaire cooler on floor, 1 dried dropping under sushi cooler, 3 dried droppings around reach in freezer across from computer desk, 1 dried dropping on floor at front counter register, and 10 dried droppings under front counter sushi prep table. Observed 1 dried dropping on top of another bag of White Fancy Rice on dry storage shelf next to toaster oven, operator removed this dropping, see stop sale. Operator instructed to remove droppings and to clean and sanitize area, they began to do so. **Time Extended** **Corrective Action Taken** - From follow-up inspection 2018-01-19: Observed 1 dried rodent dropping in a cardboard box next to vinegar in front of dry storage shelf in back prep area. Operator discarded box as directed. **Time Extended** **Corrected On-Site** - From follow-up inspection 2018-01-19: Observed at least 12 dried rodent droppings in corner on floor behind shelf near 40 lb bags of rice. Operator instructed to remove them and to clean and sanitize area, they began to do so."

***Only Devotion Catering

1541 SE 12th Ave. #10 & 11

Homestead

Ordered shut Jan. 17

10 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by approximately 20 dried rodent droppings found in a food storage room on the floor and on top of two unopened boxes of pasta. Also observed evidence of gnawing on an unopened package pasta."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Evidence of gnawing on package of pasta on a food storage shelf in the storage room."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Foods inside a hot box inside aluminum carry out containers:; cooked beef (112°F); cooked rice and beans (98°F); (98°F); cooked plantain (99°F); cooked chicken patty (95°F). Employee proceeded to re-heat foods: re-took temperatures: cooked beef 143°F, cooked rice 141°F , plantain 159°F."

"Holes in ceiling, throughout kitchen area."

***Sabor of Latin America

1880 79th Street Causeway

North Bay Village

Ordered shut Jan. 17

15 violations found

"Establishment operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 10-12 live roaches found in the kitchen area. **Repeat Violation**"

"Dead roaches present by approximately 15-20 throughout the kitchen area. **Repeat Violation**"

"Employee cracked raw shell eggs and then handled ready-to-eat food and/or clean equipment or utensils without washing hands. Already explain proper hand-wash procedures during prior inspection done. **Repeat Violation**"

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Can opener and interior of oven."



