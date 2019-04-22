Mold falling into ice at Lombardi's Pizza in Sunrise; roaches return to Captain's Tavern

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A roach issue wasn't the only problem found at Lombardi's Pizza in Sunrise last week.

According to a state inspector, mold was falling into the ice used inside your drinks.

Lombardi's was among nine kitchens ordered shut in South Florida last week.

Roach issues were found at the very popular Captain's Tavern in Miami. It's the second time Captain's Tavern has been ordered shut due to a roach issue.

Rodent and roach issues were found at Kelly's Cajun in the Southland Mall.

Rodent issues were also found at May's Kitchen in Pompano Beach.

Venus Restaurant in North Miami can't seem to get its roach issues under control. Venus was ordered shut for the third time this month.

There is even a Key West restaurant on this week's Dirty Dining list.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations. All the places mentioned have been allowed to reopen following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.



CAPTAIN'S TAVERN

9621 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ORDERED SHUT 4/16/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/4/18

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 10 +live roaches found inside the wall and around the Electrical breaker box located inside the room used to prepare appetizers inside kitchen . Observed approximately 10 + live roaches around reach in cooler gasket located inside appetizer room . Observed 10+ live roaches on the inside part of the electric box of the dish machine located in kitchen area . Observed 10+ live roaches under table located in dish machine room, observed 5+ live roaches under prep table located in kitchen area in main line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches inside oven located in appetizer room."

"Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area."

KELLY'S CAJUN GRILL

SOUTHLAND MALL

20505 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 4/19/16

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by approximately 10+rodent droppings found on top of soap container located next to 3 compartment sink in kitchen area. Observed approximately 20+rodent droppings under shelving used to store bean, salt , flour and dry pasta in the kitchen area."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by 10+ live roaches found on the rack used to store the soda boxes located next to 3 compartment sink inside kitchen area."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Oven interior , reach in cooler interior , microwave interior , walk in cooler shelves soiled."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Shelving around kitchen area , rolling cart , hood filters , reach in cooler gaskets."

"Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

VENUS RESTAURANT

13785 NW 7TH AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 4/17/19

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 4/10/19

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 4/12/19

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 4 live roaches crawling behind a reach freezer, 2+ live roaches crawling on the top of a flour container , 4 + live roaches crawling on the wall ( all in the front line area). Also observed 2 live roaches crawling behind a reach in freezer in the kitchen area, 3 + live roach crawling on the wall in ware washing area in the kitchen, and. 3 + live roaches inside an unused reach in freezer next to 3 compartment sink in the kitchen, also observed 2 + live roaches inside a broken reach in cooler in the kitchen area. - From follow-up inspection 2019-04-12: Observed approximately 10 + live roaches crawling underneath the front counter, 2+ live roaches on the wall at the kitchen entrance, 2 + live roaches behind the freezer in the kitchen area and 1 + live roach on the wall above 3 compartment sink. **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2019-04-17: Observed approximately 8 live roaches in the kitchen area. **Time Extended**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed a dead roach inside the reach in cooler used for beverages, 3 dead roaches in the interior topside of the reach in freezer 5+ dead roaches behind reach in freezer (all in the front line area). Also observed 10 + dead roaches behind a freezer in the kitchen and approximately 8 + by the cook line in the kitchen, also observed 3+ dead roaches on shelves underneath prep table in front of the cook line. **Repeat Violation** - From follow-up inspection 2019-04-12: Observed approximately 7+ dead roaches in the front line area, 2+ dead roaches by the beverage reach in cooler and behind the freezer in the kitchen area. **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2019-04-17: Observed approximately 6 dead roaches in kitchen area. **Time Extended**."

LEAMINGTON HOTEL

307 NE 1ST STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 4/18/19

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Establishment operating after issuance of an Emergency Order of Suspension of license."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed equipment not being washed, rinsed and sanitized no three compartment sink or dish machine available. Establishment under construction."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed butter pack holding at room temperature (72°F - Cold Holding)."

"No three-compartment sink is provided for ware washing. At the time of the inspection observed establishment under construction. No three compartment sink."

LA BODEGA RESTAURANT

13774 SW 88TH STREET (KENDALL DRIVE)

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 4/17/19

32 VIOLATIONS

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed in the kitchen on top and on the side of the dish machine: 3 live roaches crawling. Observed in the kitchen in dish ware area: 3 live roaches crawling shelf with clean pans."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed in the kitchen on a shelf with clean pans: 4 dead roaches. Observed on top of a dish machine: 12+ dead roaches Also observed on top of microwave in the kitchen: 6+ dead roaches."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

RIVIERA COFFEE & SANDWICH SHOP

3100 FLAGLER AVENUE

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 4/16/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 8 live roaches crawling around the triple sink in the kitchen. Observed approximately 3 live roaches crawling on the wall around the triple sink in the kitchen."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 2 live flies inside of the garbage can in the kitchen."

"Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Observed pest repellant stored above the triple sink."

"Attached equipment soiled with accumulated grease, or food debris. Observed kitchen Racks Around the griddle and above the triple sink soiled with grease."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee."

NIKUDO JAPANESE BUFFET

18812 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

CUTLER BAY

ORDERED SHUT 4/15/19

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

44 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 5/29/18

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/14/18

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by 50 + rodent droppings found around the corners of the dry storage area where bottle drinks are stored . Also observed 20 + rodent droppings around soda station located next to cook line area."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Reach in cooler interior , reach in cooler shelves, oven interior , ice machine interior Repeat Violation** **Repeat Violation**."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. ranch dressing (52°F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (51°F - Cold Holding); egg salad (51°F - Cold Holding); pasta (53°F - Cold Holding); crab salad (53°F - Cold Holding); squid salad (52°F - Cold Holding) located in front buffet area. According to owner they keep temperatures for the unit using cold water from under the unit. When the water was tested it was at 58°. crab meat (46°F - Cold Holding); raw shrimp (47°F - Cold Holding); raw beef (48°F - Cold Holding); raw chicken (49°F - Cold Holding); rice (49°F - Cold Holding); noodles (49°F - Cold Holding) located in cold station in hibachi section. raw tuna (49°F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (49°F - Cold Holding); cooked eggs (47°F - Cold Holding); imitation crab (47°F - Cold Holding)located in front counter at sushi bar. raw tuna (48°F - Cold Holding); imitation crab (48°F - Cold Holding); sauces (48°F - Cold Holding)in reach in cooler in sushi bar, ambient temperature at 50°."

"Employee touched soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee was cleaning the shelves in cook line area then proceeded to cook without washing hands."

LOMBARDI'S PIZZA

11130 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 4/18/19

28 VIOLATIONS

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed - 1 live inside base of mounted can opener on prep table in front of walk-in cooler. - 3 live underneath prep table in front of walk-in cooler. - 1 live on top of prep table in front of walk-in cooler -1 live on base of blender on top of prep table in front of walk-in cooler -1 live in container holder with dressing/oils in front of cook line . -2 live inside oven -1 live on front of fryer -2 live in cover metal container with utensils under steam table. - 4 live on dishwashing racks on floor under drain board by dishwashing machine. -1 live by cashier's station by front-line. -1 live on wall above flip top reach in cooler by pizza station. -1 live on Styrofoam carry out containers -1 live on Styrofoam bowls. -1 live on floor in front of storage rack with Styrofoam containers in front of ice machine. -1 live on shelf with clean plates in front of cook line . -2 live on floor in front of walk-in cooler. -1 live on soda gun holster by bar area. -1 inside walk-in cooler door."

"Food with mold-like growth. See stop sale. Observed ice machine interior moldy with mold dripping directly onto drink ice."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed dead roaches with egg cases intact throughout establishment , too numerous to count, - on floor in dining room - on floor by ice machine - hallway towards kitchen - in entire kitchen area. - on top of dishwashing machine."

"Small flying insects in bar area. Observed more than 10 flying around and landing on glasses."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed pizza cook touching ready to eat pizza with bare hands."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris. Observed in kitchen area."

"Wall soiled with accumulated black debris in dishwashing area."

MAY'S KITCHEN

19 NORTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 4/16/19

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 10 fresh rodent dropping behind box and under air handler in closet off storeroom, 3 fresh rodent dropping behind cans at bottom of shelf in storeroom, 3 fresh dropping behind front counter cabinet under cables, 2 fresh droppings next to gap at back door."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 3 live flies in kitchen area. 2 landed on reach in freezer and 1 landed on shelf at rice cooker."

"Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Front door is propped open. Rodent droppings and flies are observed inside establishment."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food thawed in standing water. Shrimp in standing water. Moved to sink and water turned on thaw properly."

"Build-up of mold-like substance on nonfood-contact surface. Shelves at cook line are soiled. **Repeat Violation**."

"Hole in or other damage to wall. Wall in disrepair at 3 compartment sink and at bathroom wall. Small hole in window frame behind front counter that connects to outside. **Repeat Violation**."

