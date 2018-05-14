Moldy food, rodent droppings found at South Florida resort, spa

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Rodent droppings were found in several spots at Organic Bites on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami and at Chicago's 312 in The Grand Palms Hotel, Spa and Gold Resort in Pembroke Pines.

An inspector also found mold on cheese, gravy and in the ice machine at Chicago's 312.

Meanwhile, live and dead flies were found by a state inspector at the Panera Bread location in Plantation.

Flies were found on a cart with baked bread, the report stated.

Roach issues were also found at Carl's Seafood in Lauderhill; Cafe Charlotte and Yeung's Chinese in Miami Beach; Comer Peruvian in Miami Springs and Simon's Restaurant and Catering in Miami.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

***Organic Bites

7010 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 9

23 violations found

"Displayed food not properly protected from contamination. Observed in the bar area, metal bowl shaped container with clean unwrapped apples inside used to make juices with approximately 6 dry rodent droppings."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed in the outside bar area: 10 plus dry rodent droppings on the countertop near register; a metal bowl on the same counter containing bananas, apples, oranges and beets with 6 dry rodent droppings; a plastic container on granola dated 5/3/18 with 2 dry rodent droppings; 2 dry rodent droppings next to inverted plastic drinking cups; 40 plus dry, rodent droppings on the shelves inside a metal cabinet with clean inverted glasses, containers of protein powder Acai acute, Maca, Spirulima, Camu Camu, Macha, and wheatgrass. Observed inside the establishment: the window sill near the bar with 40 plus dry, rodent droppings. Observed on a wooden shelf and underneath the counter where hot soup is stored 30 plus dry rodent droppings. Observed in the wash ware area: 30 plus dry droppings underneath the three compartment sink and underneath the dish machine."

"Small flying insects in bar area. Observed approximately 4 flying insects during the inspection near 3 compartment sink."

"Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dish machine."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

***Chicago's 312

Grand Palms Country Club

110 Grand Palms Drive

Pembroke Pines

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 7

38 violations found

Also ordered shut April 19

"Food with mold-like growth. Swiss cheese cubes, and gravy in walk in cooler. See stop sale."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 30 hard droppings in a corner next to a rat trap at cook line in small kitchen, and approximately 20 hard in the back panel of oven at cook line in large kitchen."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Sauce, gumbo, cooked diced potatoes, sausage, pooled eggs- 60-101 at cook line in small kitchen. Walk in cooler- Cooked chicken, cooked beef franks, cooked burger meat, Mac and cheese, meat sauce, beef roast, cooked collard greens, cooked diced potatoes, bread pudding, apple cobbler , raw beef, cooked stuffed fish 46-50."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

***Panera Bread Bakery

10001 Cleary Blvd.

Plantation

Ordered shut May 8

3 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 10 live flies in bakeries preparation area and 3 of these were on a rolling cart with baked bread, approximately 16 live flies in ware washing area on shelf with clean pans and blender, 2 live flies near mop sink, 1 live fly on wall divider next to brioche roll in display bakery area, approximately 4 live flies near restrooms, and approximately 2 live flies in front line salad and sandwich food preparation area. There are also approximately 16 dead flies on shelves with coffee and on walls around coffee preparation area in kitchen. **Repeat Violation**."

***Simon Restaurant and Catering

15042 NW 7th Ave.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 11

23 violations found

Also ordered shut June 8, 2016

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15 live roaches crawling throughout the preparation table in the kitchen."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head. Next to reach in cooler near three compartment sink."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooked rice (57°F - Cold Holding); cooked rice (57°F - Cold Holding); cooked yellow rice (61°F - Cold Holding). As per operator food was placed in reach in cooler approximately at 3:00 pm from day before. **Repeat Violation**."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Behind stove and fryer in the kitchen."

***Comer.ES

3946-3948 Curtiss Parkway

Miami Springs

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 9

24 violations found

Also ordered shut April 29, 2016

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 10 in kitchen floor around stove legs area Approximately 15 in kitchen prep table legs and shelves Approximately 2 on top of reach in freezer cover. **Repeat Violation**."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Approximately 100 in kitchen walls around electricity plugs **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. **Repeat Violation**."

***Yeung's Chinese Restaurant

954 W. 41st St.

Miami Beach

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 10

18 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 40-45 live roaches between reach in cooler and preparation table, 2 live roaches in dishwasher machine 1 live roach in reach in cooler gasket next to prep. table."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation."

"Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Dishwasher machine not sanitizing."

***Cafe Charlotte

1497 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 7

18 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches observed during inspection. 2 on floor near rear hallway area leading to bathrooms. 1 located near food prep area on wall."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 4 dead roaches evidenced during inspection. 3 behind beer cooler in front bar area and 1 on shelving unit in kitchen."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Old food debris located on cook line equipment at front counter. Specifically the char grill in front cook line area."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge failed to notify the division of employee diagnosed with Salmonella Typhi, Shigella spp., Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (E-coli), hepatitis A virus, or Norovirus. Operator unsure an unable to answer questions."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

***Carl's Seafood Restaurant

7551 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Lauderhill

Ordered shut May 11

10 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach in front of the walk in cooler, observed approximately 30 live roaches under the mop sink in the kitchen area, observed 5 live roaches under a water cooler at kitchen area, 1 live roach by the steam table in the kitchen area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 1 live fly in the kitchen area, 1 fly around the steam table at front counter."







