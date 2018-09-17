No dogs allowed! Pet dogs inside South Florida restaurant among 53 violations

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - No dogs allowed! A state inspector found pet dogs inside Berries in the Grove last week and ordered the restaurant shut.

While the restaurant may welcome pets, the inspector said no way.

The inspector saw multiple signs that said dogs are welcome, but an employee removed all signs during inspection.

A new sign on the door of the business now reads: "Service dogs only. We are very sorry. The health department will not allow us to have non-service animals inside, at this time."

A whopping 53 violations were found at Berries.

The restaurant reportedly had "sewage or wastewater" backing up the floor drains.

The inspector was at Berries based on a complaint.

Meanwhile, rodent issues were found at Bagel Cove on Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura.

Roach issues were also found at the Outback Steakhouse in North Miami Beach and Smokey Bones BBQ in Plantation.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill

809 S. University Drive

Plantation

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Sept. 12

13 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches on wall in food prep area parallel to 3 compartment sink, 1 live roach on wall in dry storage # 2 and 2 live roaches underneath stove on cook line."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 1. Observed 2 live flying insects on soda boxes in dry storage room #1. Operator killed flies and sanitizer area. Corrected on site. 2. Observed 1 live flying insects resting on wall in dry storage #2."

"Operator is not properly tracking/marking the number of days ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite was held at refrigeration temperatures prior to freezing in order to properly date mark the food when it is thawed and held at refrigeration temperatures again. Observed cooked brisket in walk in cooler, walk in freezer and reach in cooler not date marked, as per operator, both items were cooked on 9/9/2018."

"Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed floor in kitchen, prep area and dishwashing area covered with standing water."

***Outback Steakhouse

3161 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 11

25 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 1 live roaches behind reach in cooler in prep area; Approximately 10+ live roaches crawling on floor in dry storage areas. Approximately 3+ live roaches crawling under preparation table, by three compartment sink. Approximately 2 live roaches crawling on wall by mop sink."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 3 dead roaches behind reach in cooler in preparation area. Approximately 5+ dead roaches in dry storage areas. Approximately 4 dead roaches by three compartment sink. Approximately 4 dead roaches at bar, and 2 high chair closet, Approximately 2 roaches by ice machine."

"Approximately 7+ Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area."

"Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food."

"Soil residue in ice cream, brownies, and tortilla storage containers."

***Berries in the Grove

2884 SW 27t Ave.

Coconut Grove

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Sept. 11

53 violations found

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed in front counter bar area from hand wash sink, also in kitchen prep area from hand wash sink observed dirt and debris in the draining blocking the plumbing area. The operator called the plumber and removed the dirt and debris and fixed the issues."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 20 small flies in the preparation area by the walk-in cooler. Observed by the wall and by the floor next to prepping areas here they make sauces and prepping the raw meats."

"Cooked potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed cooked pork 53°F and cooked in chicken 49°F stored overnight in walk-in cooler. The operator removed the items."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. 2 trays of beef lasagna overnight in walk in cooler at 50°F, white cooked beans 2 pounds 46°F, cooked pork approximately 10 pounds 53°F, Noodle soup 3 lbs. 47°F, Marinara 1 lbs. 48°F, chicken sausage approximately 5 lbs. 48°F, milk 1 gallon 47°F, 2cases of raw chicken 10 lbs. 49°F, precooked pork 5 lbs. 89° F hot holding, cut tomatoes 2 lbs. 58°F, tomatoes sauce 2 lbs. 58°F, raw beef The operator removed and discarded the items."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade. Observed soiled can opener. The staff cleaned them."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Kitchen, prep area and bar area."

"Pet dog allowed inside food service establishment. Observed inside the restaurant with the curtain close. Observed multiple signs that said dogs are welcome without local government permits. During inspection we observed pet dogs inside the the restaurant. The operator removed all signs during inspection."

"Soda gun soiled. Observed in the bar area and drink preparation area. The staff cleaned them."

"Dollies, pallets, racks or skids used to store or transport packaged food not designed to be moved easily to allow for cleaning access. Observed the area around the pizza dough mixer very soiled and excessive amount of dirt and debris."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed soiled oven the kitchen. **Repeat Violation**."

***Bagel Cove Restaurant and Deli

19003 Biscayne Blvd.

Aventura

Ordered shut Sept. 10

22 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 5 rodent soft droppings on the dry floor under water heater in kitchen area in front of 3 compartment sink. Observed approximately 6 rodent droppings inside establishment under 3 compartment sink next to back door area. We are unable to determine if they are fresh because flier area is wet. Observed approximately 15 rodent droppings on the floor in an outside storage area that has walls and a screened section. floor is wet, so it is undetermined if they are fresh or not. This area is used for storage of clean equipment and food containers."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed in walk in cooler for more than 24 hrs gravy (52°F - Cold Holding); salmon salad (51°F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (52°F - Cold Holding); pasta (51°F - Cold Holding); cooked turkey (51°F - Cold Holding); green beans (51°F - Cold Holding); Cole slaw (52°F - Cold Holding)."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 8 lives flies under dishwasher machine."

"Employee touched bare body part and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed employee touch his face, he changed gloves without washing hands."







