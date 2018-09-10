Outback Steakhouse, Sal's Italian Ristorante among 6 kitchens ordered shut

KEY WEST, Fla. - A state inspector found a roach issue at the Outback Steakhouse in Key West and a rodent issue at Sal's Italian Restaurant in Coral Springs last week.

Records show a total of five restaurants and one catering company were ordered shut in South Florida.

The roach issue inside the Outback was found in the kitchen, while rodent droppings were found in several spots in the kitchen at Sal's.

There was a mold issue discovered, as well.

According to their website, you can find the "best rum cakes in Miami" at Ray's Cakes and Catering on North Miami Avenue.

It appears the rodents agree!

According to an inspection, rodent droppings were found on cake boxes at the front counter, in a decoration display unit, on trays with clean utensils, on the side of a cake mixer, on a shelf with flour and on cake tray.

El Gran Inka, in North Miami Beach, was ordered shut again last week after being shut in August for a roach issue.

Ceviche Inka in Kendall apparently didn't clean up their roach issue and was ordered shut again, as well.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

At this point, according to records, El Gran Inka remains shut.

All the other places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Outback Steakhouse

3230 N. Roosevelt Blvd.

Key West

Ordered shut Sept. 6

24 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. At time of inspection observed approximately 8 live roaches crawling inside of a gap in the wall located in the prep area in the kitchen. Observed approximately 2 live roaches crawling on the floor of the fry prep station in the kitchen area."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Dry storage area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Interior of salamander has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. And potato ovens."

***Sal's Italian Ristorante

6280 W. Sample Road

Coral Springs

Ordered shut Sept. 5

13 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 25 dry rodent droppings on top of dishwasher machine. 8 dry rodent droppings under 3 compartment. 5 dry rodent droppings behind pizza oven. 6 dry rodent droppings behind cook line. 8 dry rodent droppings behind water heater."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles. Can opener soiled. Mixer head soiled."

"Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Pizza maker. Employee then put on hat."

***Ray's Cake Catering

16606 N. Miami Ave.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Sept. 4

3 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately three+ soft rodent droppings on cake boxes at front counter; 3+ soft, rodent droppings in decoration display unit; 5+ soft rodent dropping in all container trays with clean utensils in cake room, under shelf; 2+ soft rodent droppings on side of cake mixer; 2+ soft, rodent dropping on the floor by cake mixer; 4 soft rodent droppings on shelf with flour, and 5+ soft rodent droppings on cake tray in cake room. Approximately 10+ hard on the kitchen floor by entrance; 10+ hard rodent droppings in decoration display unit; 10+ hard on cake tray in kitchen; 7+ hard rodent droppings on shelf with flour; and 10+ rodent droppings in all containers of trays, with clean utensils in cake room; and 2+ hard rodent droppings at door, of dry storage area."

"Hole in ceiling. By kitchen entrance. **Repeat Violation**."

***El Gran Inka

3155 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 6

23 violations found

Also ordered shut Aug. 16

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 30+ live roaches throughout kitchen areas: crawling on wall by three compartment sink, inside water heater, in deep fryer compartment, in front of stove, and in dry storage areas."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 42+ dead roaches throughout the kitchen areas: in front of the stove, deep fryer, water heater area, under the preparation table, on dry storage shelves with dry food; in reach in freezer, and on top of reach in freezer."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. 1 dozen shell eggs held at room temperature with an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Ambient Temperature in kitchen 89°F."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles. Behind bar."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Stove; deep fryer, food containers under shelf in kitchen, and food containers in dry storage shelf."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Food preparation sink has soil/old food residue."

"Interior of refrigerator, and all reach in coolers are soiled with accumulation of food residue."

"Reach-in cooler shelves soiled with food debris."

"Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dish machine."

***Los Primos Cafeteria & Grill 2

1864 SW 8th St.

Miami

Ordered shut Sept. 4

15 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 12 live roaches crawling inside the kitchen's cabinets by food preparation area. Approximately 3 live roaches on prep table in the kitchen's prep area. Approximately 5 live roaches crawling on reach in cooler gaskets. Observed approximately 5 live roaches inside the reach in cooler in the kitchen area. Not food storage inside the unit."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 17 dead roaches on the shelves located in the kitchen's cabinets and approximately 5 dead roaches on the kitchen's floor."

"Food-contact surfaces in contact with potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cleaned at least every four hours. Prep table and counter in the kitchen. As per operator It hasn't been cleaned since last Sunday."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed cooking utensils with food debris."

"Interior of refrigerator soiled with accumulation of food residue."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. At kitchen."

***Ceviche Inka

14782 SW 56th St.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Sept. 4

12 violations found

Also ordered shut Aug. 31

"From initial inspection : High Priority - Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 live roaches behind reach in freezer. Observed approximately 2 live roaches by hand wash sink in kitchen area. Observed 1 live roach under grill on cook line. Observed 1 live roach crawling on closet door located in kitchen, and 1 live roach crawling on the wall by the mop sink in kitchen area. - From follow-up inspection 2018-09-04: Observed approximately 8 live roaches come out from paper towel dispenser above hand wash sink in kitchen. **Time Extended**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 4 dead roaches behind reach in freezer. Observed 1 dead roach stuck on exterior of closet door in kitchen area. Observed 1 dead roach stuck on inside of closet door in kitchen area. Observed 1 dead roach under grill in cook line. Observed approximately 4 dead roaches stuck in light shield in kitchen lights. - From follow-up inspection 2018-09-04: Observed approximately 8 live roaches come out of paper dispenser over hand sink in kitchen. **Time Extended**."

"From initial inspection: Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"From initial inspection: No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"From initial inspection: Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed no date marking on cooked beef inside reach in freezer in kitchen. Observed cooked rice more than 24 hours as per operator. - From follow-up inspection 2018-09-04: Intermediate - Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Observed no date marking on cooked beef inside reach in freezer in kitchen. Observed cooked rice more than 24 hours as per operator. **Time Extended**."

