Penn Dutch's Margate store cited for using restricted area

MARGATE, Fla. - Some employees at Penn Dutch in Margate are apparently not complying with the state's orders.

According to a report obtained by Local 10 News, stop-use tape was broken at the rear door of a "future room" and three employees were seen leaving the area, which is restricted and under a "stop-use" order by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The employees were leaving the restricted area with a shopping cart, the report stated.

Sean Culver with the Florida Department of Agriculture was at the Food Center Wednesday and saw the employees leaving the restricted area.

The store was issued a citation.

The "future room" was placed under a "stop-use" order Monday due to unsanitary conditions.

The Penn Dutch Food Center in Margate is located at 3201 North State Road 7 and is currently holding a going-out-of-business sale.

Penn Dutch permanently closed its Hollywood location last month after food and environmental samples tested positive for listeria for the second time this year.

According to a food safety inspection report obtained by Local 10 News, "environmental" samples have tested positive for listeria at the Penn Dutch Food Center in Margate as well.

A "stop-use" order was issued for several areas and equipment at the Margate location.

All wheeled dollies, black plastic trays, a seafood cutting board, the pallet scale in the tray wash hallway, the deli dust pan, the deli, the deli slicing room, the special cuts room, the seafood department, the fish cooler, the seafood and deli hallway, the ready cooler, the chicken production room, and the future room cannot be used until further notice.

Listeria infection is a food-borne bacterial illness that can be very serious for pregnant women, the elderly and people with weak immune systems.

It's most commonly contracted by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products.

Listeria like moist environments.

Below are the words off the report generated Wednesday.

"FUTURE ROOM: OBSERVED 3 EMPLOYEES/INDIVIDUALS LEAVING DEPARTMENT WITH SHOPPING CART AS INSPECTOR ENTERED THE DEPARTMENT AND OBSERVED STOP-USE TAPE BROKEN AT REAR DOOR OF FUTURE ROOM. THE FUTURE ROOM WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED UNDER STOP-USE ORDER WAS ISSUED DUE TO UNSANITARY CONDITIONS IN THE ESTABLISHMENT. THE ORIGINAL STOP-USE ORDER FOR THE FUTURE ROOM ISSUED ON 09/16/2019 REMAINS IN EFFECT.ALL WHEELED DOLLIES: OBSERVED 9 WHEELED DOLLIES NOT CONTAINED WITHIN ORIGINAL AREA UNDER STOP-USE ORDER, ORIGINALLY PLACED UNDER STOP-USE ORDER WAS ISSUED DUE TO UNSANITARY CONDITIONS IN THE ESTABLISHMENT. THE ORIGINAL STOP-USE ORDER FOR THE ALL WHEELED DOLLIES ISSUED ON 09/16/2019 REMAINS IN EFFECT. ALL WHEELED DOLLIES ORIGINALLY PLACED UNDER STOP-USE ORDER WAS ISSUED DUE TO UNSANITARY CONDITIONS IN THE ESTABLISHMENT. THE ORIGINAL STOP-USE ORDER FOR THE ALL WHEELED DOLLIES ISSUED ON 09/16/2019 REMAINS IN EFFECT."

