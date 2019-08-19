Popular South Florida Thai restaurant ordered shut after complaint issued

WESTON, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation was at Moon Thai and Japanese in Weston last week based on a complaint and ordered the place shut.

The inspector noted a fly issue.

Carl's Seafood and Take Out Restaurant in Lauderdale Lakes and La Gran Parada Dominica in Miami were both ordered shut for the second time.

Below is a list of places that were temporarily closed and some of their violations. All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***MOON THAI & JAPANESE

2818 WESTON ROAD

WESTON

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/16/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. 38 at bar landing on clean glasses 13 at wait station landing on on clean scoops and soda nozzles 4 at cook line landing on walls and cutting boards 9 at dry storage landing on containers and cans of food 2 at prep area landing on clean utensils Manager moved to wash rinse and sanitized all utensils, glasses, scoops, nozzles, containers, cutting boards and walls."

"Employee beverage container in a food preparation/clean dishware area does not have a lid and a straw or equivalent dispensing mechanism to prevent hand contact with lip contact area of drink container. Beverages removed from prep area and sushi counter **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation**."

"Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Over cook line **Repeat Violation**."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

***LA GRAN PARADA DOMINICA

7503 NW 32ND AVENUE

NW MIAMI-DADE

ORDERED SHUT 8/15/19

33 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 7/13/18

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 25 rodents dropping under three compartment sink."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed under a 3 compartment sink approximately 4 live roaches also observed approximately 4 plus live roaches near stove, observed 6 approximately live roaches located near cook line. Also observed approximately 6 plus live roaches inside reach in cooler."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 8 dead roaches under prep counter kitchen area near clean utensils also observed approximately 10 dead roaches inside reach in cooler near food. Observed approximately 20 dead roaches near cook line area and approximately 25 dead roaches under reach in cooler."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Inside reach in cooler."

"Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed."

"Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed raw pork stored directly grocery plastic bag inside reach in freezer."

***CARL'S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT AND TAKE OUT

2934 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

LAUDERDALE LAKES

ORDERED SHUT 8/12/19

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/28/18

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach under prep table shelf over dough in prep room/dish area Approximately 10 live roaches over prep table where operator is prepping chicken in prep area/dish area."

"Objectionable odor in establishment in dishwashing area."

"Food stored on floor. Observed prepped chicken and pork stored on floor in walk in cooler. Operator removed and stored properly."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Observed rice and peas stored in walk in cooler overnight at 55°F. See stop sale."

***BAKERY ITALIA

9469 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD.

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/12/19

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. As per manager all of the following were hot holding for 4 hours- 6 riceballs (72°F - Hot Holding); 3 slices pizza (70°F - Hot Holding) As per manager all of the following have been cold holding overnight in ric- 1 lb. of each sliced prosciutto (50°F - Cold Holding); sliced ham (52°F - Cold Holding); shredded mozzarella cheese (51°F - Cold Holding); fresh mozzarella cheese (70°F - Cold Holding); tomatoes (70°F - Cold Holding); sliced turkey (70°F - Cold Holding) As per manager all of the following were cold holding overnight in ric-4 slices of each rainbow cake (72°F - Cold Holding); grandma cake (73°F - Cold Holding); New York cheese cake (74°F - Cold Holding); ricotta cheese cake (70°F - Cold Holding); pistachio cheese cake (72°F - Cold Holding); chocolate cake (73°F - Cold Holding) As per manager all of the following were cold holding overnight in ric- 2 tiramisÃƒÂ¹ (49°F - Cold Holding); 4 sfogliatelle (52°F - Cold Holding); 1 bag cannoli cream (52°F - Cold Holding) As per manager all of the following were cold holding overnight in ric 1 chocolate mousse cake (70°F - Cold Holding); 1raspberry cheesecake (71°F - Cold Holding); 1 rainbow cake (72°F - Cold Holding)."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service item."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Floor not cleaned when the least amount of food is exposed."

