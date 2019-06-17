Repeat violators caught with roaches, mold on food

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. - Both restaurants that show up on this week's Dirty Dining report have been ordered shut before.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations. All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

BOLLYWOOD BIRYANI

8270 GRIFFIN ROAD

DAVIE

ORDERED SHUT 6/11/19

14 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 3/2/18

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live at front counter by chest freezer on floor 2 live by triple sink on wall."

"Dead roaches on premises. 12 dead at front counter by ice machine on floor 5 dead by dish machine on floor 1 by triple sink on floor 9 at cook line under prep table 2 dead by bathrooms on floor **Repeat Violation**."

"Food with mold-like growth. 6 green peppers in walk-in cooler See stop sale. **Repeat Violation**."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Cooked rice 47F, rice and chicken 46F, rice and goat 47F, marinated chicken 48F, cooked chicken 47F, Tamarind sauce 46F cooling since Sunday at 9 am in deep covered containers in walk-in cooler. See stop sale. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dish machine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. 0 ppm chlorine Cutting board(s) stained/soiled. Throughout establishment Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

KYOJIN JAPANESE SEAFOOD BUFFET

6212 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

SOUTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 6/12/19

21 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 2/27/19

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15 live roaches in the back area of the kitchen dry storage next to the water heater on the door of the water heater room and on the floor next to the three compartment sink area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed at the cook line reach in cooler. **Repeat Violation**."

"Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Observed throughout the kitchen area."

