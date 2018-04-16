Reptile dropping found on cutting board at Fort Lauderdale restaurant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - An inspector found a "reptile dropping" on a cutting board in the dishwashing area at Ceviche By the Sea in Fort Lauderdale last week.

According to the inspection report, there was mold in the ice machine and a roach issue at the restaurant as well.

Meanwhile, a dead rodent was found under the cook-line at Wong's on Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami.

A "stop sale" was ordered on chicken wings because the restaurant was using newspaper to drain oil. This is the third time Wong's has been ordered shut since 2016.

Priya's Roti Shop was also ordered shut for the third time last week.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Wong's

12420 Biscayne Blvd.

North Miami

Ordered shut April 9

32 violations found

Also ordered shut Sept. 12, 2016

Also ordered shut Feb. 8, 2016

"Dead rodent present. Observed approximately 1 dead rodent underneath the cook line."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 1 dead behind the dish machine drain board."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 1 crawling by the dish machine drain board."

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Cooked Chicken wings draining oil onto news paper on the kitchen table. Operator removed paper."

"Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Tomato red, vinegar, oil container stored under the cook line."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

***Beg for More Japanese & Thai & Tapas

2831 E. Oakland Park Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale

Ordered shut April 12

18 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately : 3 live roaches on shelving unit near fryer 10 live roaches by dish machine 3 live roaches by 3 compartment 6 live roaches in gasket at Insignia cooler at cook line 17 live roaches inside oven at cook line 1 live roach on shelving unit by walk-in cooler."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately : 10 dead roaches on shelving unit near fryer 3 dead roaches by dish machine 6 dead roaches by 3 compartment 1 dead roach on fridge door 1 dead roach by prep table in cook line area 1 dead roach in gasket Insignia cooler 1 dead roach inside oven 8 dead roaches near back room freezer 1 dead roach by pos station 12 dead roaches behind insignia cooler at cook line."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Rice 52F at sushi bar Whirlpool cooler. Rice has been in cooler overnight. Rice not maintaining 41F or below for longer than 4 hours . Rice discarded. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Cooked noodles 45-50 F at 11:25 at cook line flip top cooler . Cooling since 11 pm last night in tightly wrapped plastic. Foods discarded."

"Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Cooked noodles 45-50 F at 11:25 at cook line flip top cooler . Cooling since 11 pm last night in tightly wrapped plastic. Foods discarded. See Stop Sale."

"Food stored in ice used for drinks. Bottles of coke stored inside ice machine."

"Food stored on floor. Rice bin and mayo on floor in dry storage room. Rice elevated. Corrected onsite. Avocados on floor at walk-in cooler."

***Food Emporium

5299 N. State Road 7

Tamarac

Ordered shut April 13

12 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed Approximately 20 flies by the prep area between arctic air freezer and reach cooler at prep area, approximately 15 flies on the wall at prep area, approximately 20 flies by the exit door, approximately 20 flies by the 3 compartments sink, 5 flies by the cook line."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed cow foot 47°F, collard greens 48°F and salt fish 52° stored in the artic air reach in cooler on 04/12/18 at 10am."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed employee touching cooked pig feet with bare hand."

***Priya's Roti Shop

8007 W. Sample Road

Coral Springs

Ordered shut April 9 2018 - April 12, 2018

5 violations found

Also ordered shut Sept. 30, 2016

Also ordered shut Sept. 14, 2016

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 5 live roaches next to reach in coolers on floor and wall in kitchen cook line area, and 2 live roaches around shelf in hallway near restroom, and 4 live roaches around mop sink in kitchen. Operator began to remove roaches. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning

Dead roaches on premises. Observed 1 dead roach on floor next to reach in cooler across from stove, and 11 dead roaches on floor and wall around triple sink, and approximately 7 dead roaches on floor around mop sink, and 9 dead roaches around shelf in hallway near restroom. Operator began to remove them."

***Ceviche by the Sea

2823 E. Oakland Park Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale

Ordered shut April 12

18 violations found

Also ordered shut Feb. 13, 2017

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found, 8 live roaches in wheel casters at Maxhold cooler on front line area of cook-line. 1 live roach on floor under coolers in front line of cook-line, 1 live roach by hand wash sink. 1 live on shelving unit across from glass door cooler in bar area."

"Reptile excrement and/or droppings present, 1 fresh reptile dropping on cutting board in dish washing area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Tamales 46F-47F, Cooked potatoes 46F-47F. raw tuna 47-49F, cut lettuce 49F, homemade sauce 48-50 F."

"Accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."



















