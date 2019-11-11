Roaches, 'bloody residue' force Cooper City Thai eatery shut

A state inspector ordered a "stop sale" on the rice at Eddie's Thai in Cooper City, 13 violations found in total.

Roaches were found in another part of the kitchen as well. There was a "bloody residue" in the cooler and there were cross contamination issues.

Elsewhere, rodent issues were found in several places at Frutas Naturales in Miami Gardens.

Below is a list of places ordered shut and some of their violations.

All the places listed were allowed to reopen following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

EDDIE'S THAI

2571 NORTH HIATUS ROAD

COOPER CITY

ORDERED SHUT 11/8/19

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one live (roach) crawling on rice in rice container in dry storage area, 10 crawling on the wall above prep table in the kitchen."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed one live roach crawling on rice inside rice container in dry storage area. Stop sale."

"Observed one live roach crawling on rice inside rice container in dry storage area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Interior of refrigerator soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed bloody residue on walk in cooler floor."

"Bowl other container with no handle used to dispense food. Rice container. Equipment in poor repair. Walk in cooler door. Ice buildup in reach-in freezer."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. Floor in dry storage area."

"Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment at cook line. Hood soiled with accumulated grease, dust or food debris. Hole in or other damage to wall. Behind prep table in the kitchen Ceiling tile missing. Kitchen area. Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance."

"Raw animal food stored over cooked food. Raw chicken over sauces and wanton in reach in cooler at front counter. Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed raw beef, chicken, pork over case of half-and-half in walk-in cooler."

"Required employee training expired for all employees."

FRUTAS NATURALES

4215 NW 167TH STREET

MIAMI GARDENS

ORDERED SHUT 11/8/19

13 VIOLATIONS

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20 rodent droppings at the dry storage room and approximately 10 rodent droppings underneath of preparation table at the main kitchen."

"Cooked meats or poultry hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed fish (112°F - Hot Holding); cooked pork (117°F - Hot Holding); pork belly (110°F - Hot Holding), for less than 4 hours as per operator. Operator reheated at 165°F."

