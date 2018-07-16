Roaches, flies force temporary closure of movie theater's food service area

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - State records show a serious rodent issue at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen on Commercial Boulevard in Tamarac last week.

According to the inspection report, rodent droppings were found on top of the dish machine, on a shelf on the cook line, next to a container with tortillas and on other shelves.

The inspector also noted 60 flies in the restaurant.

Inspectors were at Cheddar's several times before the restaurant was allowed to re-open.

In fact, according to records, the restaurant was closed for four days.

Meanwhile, the food service area inside the AMC Coral Ridge 10 movie theater in the Coral Ridge Mall was ordered shut last week after a roach and fly issue was discovered.

The inspector saw flies landing on clean and dirty dishes, according to the report.

Church's Chicken in Opa-locka was also ordered shut for the second time because of a fly issue.

Rodent and roach issues were also discovered at Bryan Cafeteria in Hialeah, where the inspector noted droppings by clean pots and pans.

A "stop sale" was ordered on several food items because they were out of temperature.

There was mold in the ice machine, roach and plumbing issues at Social Cafe on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

***Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen

7951 W. Commercial Blvd.

Tamarac

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut July 9 (closed for 4 days)

10 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 6 fresh droppings on top of dish machine and 3 fresh droppings under dish machine. There are 8 dried droppings on top of dish machine and 2 dried droppings under dish machine, 2 dried droppings on a shelf in cook line next to a container with tortillas above flip top cooler next to hand wash sink, 3 dried droppings on shelves on the rolling can storage cart by rear exit door, and 2 dried droppings on wait station cabinet at food pick up window next to sanitizer bucket. Managers were instructed to remove droppings and to clean and sanitize areas."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Over 50 flies in kitchen in on and around soda boxes and at triple sink and flying around preparation tables food in rear preparation line. There are also approximately 8 flies in food dry storage room in kitchen, approximately 4 flies in the bar, and 2 flies in kitchen cook line ."

"Employee washed hands with cold water. Observed a manager in kitchen and bartender wash hands with cold water only and then continued to work with food and drinks. They were told to wash their hands properly but did not do so. Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Waiter touched hair and then picked up salad at pick up window in kitchen without hand washing."

(BELOW WERE FOUND ON FOLLOW UP INSPECTION ON 7/12/18)

"From initial inspection : High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 6 fresh droppings on top of dish machine and 3 fresh droppings under dish machine. There are 8 dried droppings on top of dish machine and 2 dried droppings under dish machine, 2 dried droppings on a shelf in cook line next to a container with tortillas above flip top cooler next to hand wash sink, 3 dried droppings on shelves on the rolling can storage cart by rear exit door, and 2 dried droppings on wait station cabinet at food pick up window next to sanitizer bucket. Managers were instructed to remove droppings and to clean and sanitize areas. **Warning** **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-07-10: There are approximately 7 moist rodent droppings under dish machine, 6 moist rodent droppings on cabinet shelf in wait station where packaged teas are kept, and 1 moist dropping in liquor room on floor. There was also 1 dried dropping on floor in liquor storage room. Operator was instructed to remove the dropping and then to clean and sanitize area. They began to do so. **Time Extended** **Corrective Action Taken** - From follow-up inspection 2018-07-11: No moist rodent droppings observed. There was 1 dried rodent dropping on the cabinet in the wait station and approximately 35 dried droppings on top of metal structure under dish machine. Managers removed them. **Time Extended** **Corrective Action Taken** - From follow-up inspection 2018-07-12: Observed 2 moist rodent droppings under dish machine."

"From initial inspection : High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Over 50 flies in kitchen in on and around soda boxes and at triple sink and flying around preparation tables food in rear preparation line. There are also approximately 8 flies in food dry storage room in kitchen, approximately 4 flies in the bar, and 2 flies in kitchen cook line . **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2018-07-10: There are at least 20 flies in ware washing area on racks holding clean glasses and on clean containers and under dish machine, 5 flies on bag in box soda syrups near triple sink, approximately 6 flies in bar, and 2 flies in cook line on ceiling. There is also a dead roach on floor between wall and cooler in bar, manager removed it. Operator instructed to remove flies. **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2018-07-11: There are 2 flies in the cook line : 1 on single service deli papers and 1 on top of microwave. There is also another fly in near the dish machine. Operator attempted to removed flies. **Time Extended** **Corrective Action Taken** - From follow-up inspection 2018-07-12: There are 6 flies on soda syrup boxes and lines in kitchen next to triple sink, 1 fly in cook line on microwave, and 1 fly in wait station."

***AMC Theaters Coral Ridge 10

Coral Ridge Mall (Oakland Park Blvd. and Federal Highway)

3401 NE 26th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale

Ordered shut July 9

8 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 10 live roaches next to and behind 2 door cooler in bar wait station area. 9 live roaches on floor and wall by prep table in popcorn and soda dispensing area. 1 live roach under cooler at cook-line. 1 live roach in mop sink storage room."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 60 live flies in bar wait station area landing on clean glasses and single service items. Approximately 10 live flies in dish machine area landing on clean and dirty dishes. Approximately 10 live flies on wall near ice machine. in expo room next to kitchen. Approximately 4 live flies in front bar area. Approximately 4 live flies in dry storage area."

***Bryan Cafeteria

450 E. Fourth Ave.

Hialeah

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut July 10

41 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 30 plus dry not crumbling droppings under pots and pans storage area, approximately 20 plus dry not crumbling droppings under cook line, approximately 10 dry not crumbling droppings on clean sheet pan storage racks, approximately 3 dry not crumbling droppings on prep table next to cutting board and oil bottles."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 1 live roach in ice machine, approximately 4 live roaches in clean pots and pan storage rack area, approximately 1 live roach in kitchen area by service window and reach in cooler, approximately 1 live roach crawling on prep table, approximately 10 plus live roaches in reach in cooler in kitchen area across from 3 compartment sink, approximately 8 live plus roaches in clean dish racks stored in 3 compartment sink storage area, approximately 4 live roaches crawling on wall at 3 compartment sink area, approximately 1 live roach in meat cutting room, approximately 1 live roach in front service steam table area and approximately 4 live roaches above pot and pan storage area crawling in wall and ceiling."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 1 dead roach in pots and pans storage area, approximately 9 dead roaches in table next to kitchen service window, approximately 1 dead roach on flour container under prep table across from cook line, approximately 2 dead roaches under front service steam tables."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 5 live flies in kitchen, and approximately 5 live flies in front counter area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed steak (54°F - Cold Holding); steak (60°F - Cold Holding); ham (49°F - Cold Holding); cheese (57°F - Cold Holding) in prep area reach in cooler by cook line. Observed flan (56°F - Cold Holding); flan (46°F - Cold Holding) in front counter. Observed cut tomatoes (63°F - Cold Holding); fresh garlic with oil (59°F - Cold Holding) in reach in cooler across from cook line."

"Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin present. Observed outside prep area with 3 compartment sink, and ice machine not completely enclosed."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Employee washing utensils, but no sanitizing."

***Church's Chicken

17495 NW 27th Ave.

Opa-locka

Ordered shut July 11

6 violations found

Also ordered shut June 13

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately 20+ Live, small flying insects inside establishment. By ice machine, water heater, and soap dispenser areas, in the back of the kitchen."

***Social Cafe

1024 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach

Ordered shut July 10

19 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. At time of inspection observed 3 live roaches crawling up wall above hand sink located on cook line area. Also observed approximately 10+live roaches crawling underneath hand sink located on the same cook line area."

"Live, small flying insects in food storage area."

"Accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machines."

"Plumbing system improperly installed or repaired. Observed drain line from beer keg draining into a bucket of soiled water. Operator removed container of water from inside cooler."















Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.