Roaches found crawling around yet again at South Florida restaurant

MARGATE, Fla. - State inspectors ordered Tumi Restaurant in Margate shut again last week after an inspector found a roach issue still existed.

Tumi was ordered shut in December for the same issue.

In fact, records show Tumi was shut for three days in December because of the roach infestation. They were also closed January 2, 3 and 4.

Roach issues were also found at Silver Spoon Thai in Miramar and Korner Cafe in Fort Lauderdale.

No restaurants were ordered shut in Miami-Dade or Monroe counties last week.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to reopen following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Silver Spoon Thai & Sushi

2929 SW 160th Ave.

Miramar

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Jan. 6

16 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 4 crawling on the wall at the three compartment sink, and about 4 in a box on a shelf above three compartment sink."

"Pesticide/insecticide stored with/above food, clean equipment and utensils, clean linens and/or single-service items. Observed 3 cans of Raid insect spray on shelf next to vinegar seasonings."

"Employee eating in a food preparation or other restricted area."

"Employee filled water pitcher/cup at hand wash sink. Water poured into pot with rice on the stove. Operator poured water from the pot and catch water at three compartment sink to cook the rice."

***Tumi Restaurant

7926 W. Sample Road

Margate

Ordered shut Jan. 2

10 violations found

Also ordered shut Dec. 11, 2017

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches in wait station under ice machine, 1 live roach on wall near electrical control box in kitchen above prep table, 1 live roach under dish machine, 1 live roach on wall above pick up window, 1 live roach on shelf above steam table in kitchen, 1 live roach on floor next to produce cooler in kitchen, and 1 live roach on floor in front of produce cooler. Operator instructed to remove roaches and to clean and sanitize area. They began to do so. **Repeat Violation**"

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 6 dead roaches in wait station on floor around shelf and chest freezer, 2 dead roaches on shelf across from wine in wait station, and 1 dead roach on shelf above steam table in kitchen. Operator instructed to remove roaches and to clean and sanitize area. They began to do so. **Repeat Violation**"

"Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed cook touch face with gloves on and then continued to handle clean tongs and pan to cook. He was instructed to wash his hands and change his gloves before continuing to prepare food, he later did so.**Repeat Violation**"

"Employee washed hands with cold water. After touching face with gloves on, cook washed hands with soap and cold water, he was instructed to turn on both faucets to wash hands in water that's at least 100°F. He did so."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed in wait station: butter pats (58-64°F - Cold Holding), about 10lbs. They have been in the beverage cooler overnight, operator instructed to discard them and did so."

***Korner Cafe

800 Corporate Drive

Fort Lauderdale

Ordered shut Jan. 3

15 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 in the cabinet under the coffee machine behind the front counter. 1 on the floor under the cooks line grill. 2 in the cabinet under the front counter. 1 on the wall next to the 3 compartment sink. . 1 behind the self-serve ice cream chest freezer."

"Roach Tracking powder pesticide used inside cabinets and behind refrigeration in the establishment."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 23 on the floor in the area of the soda syrup bag in the box storage rack. 2 on the floor between 2 reach in soda coolers in the dining area. 1 on the floor by a window in a prep area. 1 on the floor under the meat slicer. 2 in the cabinet under the POS register. 1 under the steam table. 3 in the cabinet under the coffee machine behind the front counter. 3 in the cabinet under the hand sink behind the front counter. 6 under the 3 compartment sink. 1 on the floor under the large flip top cooler on the cooks line. 6 in the cabinet under the front counter cold Buffet. 3 under the self-serve ice cream chest freezer."



