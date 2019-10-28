Rodent, droppings found at Lincoln Road restaurant

A state inspector found a rodent in the restaurant and droppings in the kitchen at Finnegan's 2 on Lincoln Road last week.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A state inspector found a rodent in the restaurant and droppings in the kitchen at Finnegan's 2 on Lincoln Road last week.

The Irish pub was ordered shut and this not the first time. Finnegan's 2 was also ordered shut in June 2018 for a rodent issue as well.

Finnegan's 2 was allowed to reopen following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection.

No restaurants were ordered shut in Broward or Monroe Counties last week.

FINNEGAN'S 2

942 LINCOLN ROAD

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 10/23/19

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Dead rodent present. At the time of inspection observed one dead rodent inside employee restroom."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 40 droppings next to reach-in cooler in kitchen."

"Grease accumulated on kitchen floor and/or under cooking equipment."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. All around kitchen and bar."

