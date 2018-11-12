Rodent droppings found in flour inside pizza dough machine, inspector notes

HIALEAH, Fla. - A "stop sale" was ordered on flour found in a pizza dough mixer at the Pizza Station in Hialeah last week.

The inspector noted rodent droppings mixed in with the flour.

Rodent droppings were also found in several other areas of the kitchen.

A dead rodent and rodent droppings were also found at Gracias Ranch House, also in Hialeah.

Dead roaches were found on a slicer, on top of a prep table and on a can opener and blade at Tamarac Thai and Sushi.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Pizza Station

6824 NW 169th St.

Hialeah

Ordered shut Nov. 5

10 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 50 dry rodent droppings in kitchen by the 3 compartment sink, approximately 10 dry rodent droppings observed in the tray with left over flour inside of the dough roller machine. Machine located on top of food preparation table in main kitchen, approximately 10 dry rodent droppings underneath of kitchen shelves by the mop sink. Operator removed the tray and discarded the left over flour."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately half pound of flour inside of dough roller machine mixed with dry rodent droppings."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Hole in or other damage to wall. Observed hole by the preparation table next to the dough machine."

"Food preparation table has soil/old food residue. Observed dry rodent droppings on the preparation table."

***Gracias Ranch House

1548 W. 84th St.

Hialeah

Ordered shut Nov. 5

35 violations found

"Dead rodent present. Observed a dead rodent underneath of kitchen reach in cooler next to ice machine."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 100 dry rodent dropping in dishwasher area behind shelves located in kitchen area, approximately 25 dry rodent dropping under preparation table located in kitchen cook line, approximately 20 dry rodent droppings by back exit door, approximately 20 dry rodent droppings underneath of Dasani reach in cooler located in kitchen prep area by the ice machine."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 live roaches between kitchen wall and kitchen reach in cooler main cook line, approximately 2 lives roaches by the walk in cooler door located at the kitchen next to the cook line."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

***Los Perros

6828 NW 169th St.

Hialeah

Ordered shut Nov. 6

20 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 10 lives roaches located at dry storage area back of the kitchen next to kitchen reach in freezer, approximately 2 live roaches by the fryer on kitchen floor. Approximately 1 live roach on the walk in cooler door."

"Food prepared in a private home. See stop sale. Observed empanadas inside of kitchen reach in freezer, Operator verbally admitted that the empanadas was prepared at home. Food observed in kitchen reach in freezer ; 130 frozen beef empanadas , 90 frozen chicken empanadas and 125 frozen cheese empanadas."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed homemade tomatoes sauce (50°F - Cooling) inside Reach in cooler. As per operator held overnight."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

***Oceano Bistro & Lounge

1350 N. Ocean Blvd.

Pompano Beach

Ordered shut Nov. 9

3 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. - Observed at least 20 live roaches under and around high temp dish machine and three compartment sink. Observed two live roaches behind ice machine."

***Tamarac Thai and Sushi

7658 N. Nob Hill Road

Tamarac

Ordered shut Nov. 7

20 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately : 1 live roach by electrical connector by dishwasher 1 live roach under small prep table near microwave at cook line 35 live roaches under 3 compartment sink in dishwashing area 40 live roaches under dish table next to cook line ."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized. Slicer with dead roaches on top it, dead roaches on top of prep table at cook line where food is stored, dead roach on top of flip top cooler at cook line and Dead roaches on can opener and blade at cook line."

"Dead roaches observed. Observed approximately: 1 dead roach behind and 1 dead roach inside chest freezer at cook line 3 dead roaches by walk-in cooler glass doors 27 dead roaches on top of prep table near hand sink at cook line 7 dead roaches on and around slicer 3 dead roaches by pass thru window 3 dead roaches by ice machine 10 dead roaches under hand sink by dish area 3 dead roaches by rice storage bins 75 dead roaches behind 2 freezers and cooler at cook line ."

Operating with an expired license from Division of Hotels and Restaurants license

"Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Lettuce from 64-76F at 2:03 to 49-62F at 3:27 Cooling since 12pm in a cover plastic container at small reach in cooler in cook line area. At current rate of cooling food will not reach 41F or below on the high temperature range within 33 minutes left on ambient cooling. Container uncovered and placed in freezer to quick chill."

***Fritaybon Goutalix Restaurant

12143 NW 7th Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut Nov. 5

12 violations found

Also ordered shut March 12

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches behind a reach in freezer and approximately 4 live roaches behind refrigerator located in the kitchen area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed approximately 10 dead roaches stuck on sticky trap behind refrigerator in the kitchen area. Operator removed and threw the trap away."

"Operating with an expired license from Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

