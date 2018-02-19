Rodent droppings found inside South Florida Dunkin Donuts

PLANTATION, Fla. - State records show a rodent issue was discovered last week at a Dunkin Donuts in Plantation, causing it to be closed for two days.

Records also show a dead mouse was found by the inspector in the bar area of The Back of the Road Sports Grill in Miami.

Rodent issues were also discovered at A Taste of the City in Cooper City, Key West Bite in Key West and Bob the Baker in Miami Gardens.

Crepemaker in the Dadeland Mall was also ordered shut last week after a roach issue was found and Hazel's Caribbean Spot in Sunrise was ordered shut for the second time because of a roach issue.

There was no running water at Rock Boy Pizza in Miami, the inspector noted.

Below is a list of restaurants that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

As of this post, Bo Bo Chinese Take Out and Hazel's Caribbean have not been allowed to re-open. All the other places have been allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup followed by a re-inspection.

***Dunkin Donuts

7823 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Plantation

Ordered shut Feb. 12

5 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 8 fresh rodent droppings in dry storage area on food storage shelves, 3 fresh rodent droppings in storage area on ice machine, 3 dry rodent droppings in storage area on Belshaw Adamatic oven top and 1 dry rodent dropping under storage shelf next to sandwich station."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***A Taste of the City

9940 Griffin Road

Cooper City

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Feb. 15

9 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 23 fresh rodent droppings in cupboards where coke cola syrup are stored, 4 dry rodent droppings in dining room , 3 fresh rodent droppings in kitchen between flip top cooler and food preparation table and 2 dry droppings found in passageway at restrooms."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cooked turkey from 2 days ago in reach in cooler at 48°F, soup made 2 days ago in reach in cooler at 48°F. See stop sale."

"Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. Observed 2 food preparation employees with no hair restraint."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***Key West Bite

920 Caroline St.

Key West

Ordered shut Feb. 15

21 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately dry brittle rodent droppings ; 20 dry brittle located in the prep area kitchen on the floor under the single service item shelves. 10 dry brittle located on top of the soda boxes located in the prep area kitchen. Observed Approximately 10 moist rodent droppings located on the top of the dish machine located in the prep kitchen."

"Accumulation of encrusted food debris on/around mixer head."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed the cook line drawers soiled on the cook line."

"Accumulation of debris on exterior of ware washing machine. Observed soiled top of dish machine."

"Clean utensils or equipment stored in dirty drawer or rack. Observed utensils stored in soiled tray located above and he steam table in the kitchen area."

"Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Observed floor soiled at the cook line area."

"Hood ventilation system inadequate as evidenced by grease accumulation on walls/ceiling."

***Rock Boy Pizza

30 SW 8th St.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 12

17 violations found

"Establishment operating with no potable running water. No running water throughout the Establishment, Manager informed me that the water bill was not paid, send a payment today."

***The Back of the Road Sports Grill

15420 SW 136th St.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 13

21 violations found

"Dead rodent present. Observed a dead mouse in front bar area by beer keg coolers."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by 10 plus live roaches found around chest freezer used for beer mugs located inside kitchen area by cook line, observed 2 live roaches located on 3 compartment sink located in cook line area, observed approximately 4 plus live roaches located around gaskets in reach in cooler located in kitchen area, observed approximately 5 plus live roaches located under preparation table located in kitchen area next to cook line."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. chicken wings (48°F - Cold Holding); ground beef (47°F - Cold Holding); cheese (47°F - Cold Holding); turkey (47°F - Cold Holding); eggs (47°F - Cold Holding) in reach in cooler located in cook line, ambient cooler temperature found at 50°."

"Food manager certification expire."

"Build-up of food debris, dust or dirt on nonfood-contact surface. In between cooking equipment like the fryers."

"Build-up of soil/debris on the floor under shelving. By front bar area and throughout kitchen area also.**Repeat Violation**."

"Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles in reach in coolers located in cook line area."

"Equipment in poor repair. Broken door in entrance of kitchen area **Repeat Violation**."

***Las Dos Palmas

12992 SW 89th Ave.

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 13

13 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 11 live roaches found in the kitchen on walls and ceiling above the walk in cooler and above a food storage shelf next to the walk in cooler."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed roach excrement on walls close to the ceiling in the kitchen."

***New Hong Kong

3116 W. 76th St.

Hialeah

Ordered shut Feb. 13

30 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 4 on top of kitchen reach in cooler , approximately 4 kitchen prep table underneath approximately 5 kitchen reach in cooler underneath, approximately 10 in kitchen prep table by the three compartment sink, approximately 10 in takeout prep table."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 10 Kitchen reach in cooler underneath."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Approximately 100 in kitchen prep tables underneath."

"Establishment operating without a license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants."

"Buildup of food debris/soil residue on equipment door handles."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Under equipment's in kitchen area."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue."

"Interior of refrigerator soiled with accumulation of food residue. Horizontal white freezer and vertical two door freezer."

"Operator is not properly tracking/marking the number of days ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared onsite was held at refrigeration temperatures prior to freezing in order to properly date mark the food when it is thawed and held at refrigeration temperatures again. Kitchen freezer supermarket bags with; cooked BBQ pork, fried chicken spring rolls and veggie rolls."

***Bob the Baker

4518 NW 183rd St.

Miami Gardens

Ordered shut Feb. 13

33 violations

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 3 moist dropping on bucket and 4 moist on wall lining by mop sink in kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 4 dead roaches by mop sink at back door in kitchen area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Soaked beans and guava cheese."

"Employee washed hands with no soap. Manager did not use soap."

"Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Rice and cooking oil on floor in kitchen area. Bottle water on floor at front counter. Employee placed all items on shelf."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification and no other certified food service manager employed at this location."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

***Crepemaker

Dadeland Mall

Miami

Ordered shut Feb. 13

15 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 6 live roaches under three compartment sink, and 1 under the counter by three compartment."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 5 dead roaches under three compartment sink."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items. Person in charge doesn't know the Big 5 food borne illness."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. All coolers. **Repeat Violation**."

***Hazel's Caribbean Spot

6949 Sunset Strip

Sunrise

Ordered shut Feb. 17

10 violations found

Also ordered shut Oct. 14, 2016

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 4 fresh droppings on the wall of the rear door."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 10 live roaches under the 3 compartments sink , 4 live roaches by the reach cooler, 2 live roaches by the prep table in kitchen area. Observed 5 live roaches at hallway, 1 live roach by the microwave in the kitchen area."

***Bo Bo Chinese Take Out

6839 Sunset Strip

Sunrise

Ordered shut Feb. 17

18 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach at restroom, 1 live roach by the walk in cooler, 2 live roach under the prep table at kitchen area, 1 live roach by the water cooler."

"Dead roaches on premises, observed 3 dead roaches inside the reach in freezer, approximately 20 dead roaches behind reach in freezer in the kitchen area, 15 dead roaches by the walk in cooler, 3 dead roaches by the compartments sink in the kitchen area, 3 dead roaches at restroom."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 4 flies in the kitchen area."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."























