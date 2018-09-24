Rodent droppings spotted in sushi rice mixing bowl at South Florida restaurant

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A stop sale was issued on doughnuts, bagels, croissants and muffins at the Dunkin' Donuts in North Miami Beach after a state inspector saw flying insects landing on them.

State records also show rodent droppings were seen in a wood sushi rice mixing bowl at Sushi Express, also in North Miami Beach.

A total of 14 places in South Florida were ordered shut last week.

Mingie's Chinese in Miami Gardens was ordered shut for the second time due to rodent issues.

A state inspector saw rodent droppings in open bags of flour and sugar in a storage area and live roaches crawling were also crawling on those bags of flour and sugar.

The Wingstop across from the Mall at 163rd Street was also shut for a second time due to fly issues.

Rodent issues were also found at Sabores Brazil in Deerfield Beach, Las Brisas Cafe in North Miami Beach and at Lings Garden in North Miami.

China Buffet in Hialeah was ordered shut for the third time after roaches were found.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

As of this post, Sabores Brazil in Deerfield Beach and Las Brisas in North Miami Beach have not been re-inspected.

All the other places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Sushi Express

17044 W. Dixie Highway

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 21

30 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 4 dry dropping inside of wood sushi rice mixing bowl."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. 50 + excrement in between the wall and shelve next to the ice machine and above kitchen prep table."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 live roaches on kitchen prep table underneath, 1 live roach in between the wall and shelve next to the ice machine above kitchen prep table, 2 live roach over bag of flour in kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 6 dead roaches on kitchen floor different areas **Repeat Violation**."

"Fly sticky tape hanging over food/food preparation area/food-contact equipment."

"Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee."

***Dunkin' Donuts

95 NW 167th St.

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 19

14 violations found

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Displayed donuts, bagels, croissants, and muffins not properly protected from contamination. Approximately 12+ live, small flying insects sitting on, and flying on all items in three holding units at front counter, and in the back storage area."

"Displayed donuts, bagels, croissants, and muffins not properly protected from contamination. Approximately 12+ live, small flying insects sitting on, and flying on all items in three holding units at front counter, and in the back storage area. Manager discarded all items."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Employee rubbing nose, and then engaged in food preparation. Employee at front counter, handling cash and credit card transactions and serving food. Employee at front counter, washed hands with no soap. Employee refused to wash hands. Employee then washed hands."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

"Build-up of mold-like substance on nonfood-contact surface. On ice cream cooler, and on sugar dispensing unit, at front counter."

***Waffle House

100270 Overseas Highway

Key Largo

Ordered shut Sept. 21

26 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 20 plus live flies near container of soiled wet wiping cloths by ware washing area, manager removed container of soiled wiping cloths outside. Observed approximately 10 live flies in dry storage area. Observed approximately 5 live flies near cook line reach in cooler. Observed approximately 3 to 4 live flies near entrance to kitchen by ware washing area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed sliced cheese (59°F - Cold Holding); ham (54°F - Cold Holding); cut tomatoes (51°F - Cold Holding); hash brown (46°F - Cold Holding). Operator placed items in walk in freezer to rapid cool. Rechecked temperature thirty minutes after Observed sliced cheese 34°F, cut tomatoes 32°F, ham 34°F. Observed pork chops (47°F - Cold Holding); sliced cheese (45°F - Cold Holding); whipped spread (46°F - Cold Holding); ham (46°F - Cold Holding. Operator opened door of connected walk in freezer to lower temperatures. Rechecked temperature thirty minutes after, observed sliced cheese 43°F, whipped spread 40°F, pork chops 43°F, ham 42°F."

***Mingies Chinese Restaurant

760 NW 183rd St.

Miami Gardens

Ordered shut Sept. 20

12 violations found

Also ordered shut Aug. 30

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 3+ soft rodent droppings on the side of bags of flour, and sugar on dry storage shelf; 2+ dry rodent droppings in open flour bag;; 4+ hard rodent droppings at kitchen back door, by hand wash sink; 7+ hard rodent droppings on shelf with clean utensils; 2+ hard rodent droppings on the floor in the dry storage room."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 2 live roaches crawling on cutting board on reach in cooler by stove; 2 live roaches crawling in reach in cooler. 4 live roaches crawling on open bags with flour, and sugar on dry storage shelf."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Open Bags of flour, and sugar on dry storage shelf has hard and soft rodent dropping; and live roaches crawling on bags of flour and sugar."

"Approximately 1 dead roach in hand was sink; 7+ Dead roaches on shelf with rice, and spices by reach in coolers; 4 dead roaches under preparation table by stove; 1 dead roach under hand wash sink."

***Wingstop

1452 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 17

12 violations found

Also ordered shut Aug. 28

"Approximately 15+ Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, on wall by shelf with container of sauces, food storage area, and flying on limes at front counter, and flying on uncovered sauces in kitchen area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Displayed limes not properly protected from contamination. Live flying insects on container of limes. Employee discarded item."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

***Mr. Fish Peruvian Kitchen and Market

1605 N. State Road 7

Margate

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Sept. 18

7 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live walking on door across bathroom. 7 live on molding in employee bathroom. 2 live inside of to go utensils box in front counter. 4 live in reach in cooler on cook line 1 live in sugar container 2 live on floor near walk in coolers 3 live in between reach in cooler gasket on cook line."

"Dead roaches on premises. 2 dead on shelf in front counter 2 dead under shelf where plates are stored. 3 dead as you walk in to kitchen 1 dead on lid on food container in shelf in prep area. 1 dead on door across the bathroom. 1 dead on cutting board on prep area. 1 dead inside walk in cooler 2 dead on prep table 4 dead near dry storage shelf. 2 dead near sink across bathroom."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris. Under equipment and prep tables and shelves."

***Sabores Brasil

4831 N. Dixie Highway

Deerfield Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 19

23 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1 fresh rodent dropping in dry storage area on the floor next to the mayonnaise. 6 fresh on the corner shelf in dry storage."

"Live, small flying insects in food storage area. Approximately 10 live flies in the dry storage area, 2 landing on flour bag. 2 live flies landing on clean utensils in the prep area. 2 live flies by the walk in cooler. 1 live fly by the hand washing sink. 5 live flies on wall on the cook line . 2 live in bar area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Rice 47°-52°, beans 44°-47°. Rice has been cooling in walk-in cooler since 9 pm last night in plastic covered containers."

"Employee washed hands with no soap and gloves on. Employee properly washed hands."

***Ruchi Indian Restaurant

17085 Pines Blvd.

Pembroke Pines

Ordered shut Sept. 17

19 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 20 flying around in dry storage area and also landing on dry storage containers. Dry storage room is a separate room from the kitchen. Observed two flying around in ware washing area. Observed approximately 8 landing on boxes of uncooked Idaho potatoes on prep table in the food preparation area. Observed about 6 in front of walk in cooler, flying around/landing on walk in cooler door."

"Variety of salads on buffet, cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed 50-70F. At the end of inspection, temperature of salads were taken again. Observed 52-72F. Operator was advised to place salads on ice at the buffet station. Operator did not put ice. Discussed TPHC with operator."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

"Cooked meats or poultry hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Tandoor chicken at buffet area at 112-128F. Operator advised to reheat chicken to 165. Chicken temperature checked at the end of inspection, observed 128-145F. Operator used sterno but temperature did not go up to 165."

***Las Brisas Cafe

18190 W. Dixie Highway

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut Sept. 21

23 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 15+ rodent droppings, unable to determine if they are fresh or dry Located by the dry storage in between the wall and reach in cooler."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 3 lives roaches under Reach in cooler, approximately 20+lives roaches behind the Reach in cooler by the three compartment sink, approximately 4 live roaches around the mop sink, approximately 2 lives roaches inside plastic container with onion, approximately 2 lives roach inside reach in cooler, approximately 4 lives roaches under preparation table."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Observed food debris."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches next to 3 compartment sink, 5 on kitchen floor different areas."

***Ling's Garden (Canton Cafe)

12749 Biscayne Blvd.

North Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Sept. 21

34 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 20 + dry droppings on the floor of dry storage area and 20 + dry droppings on rolling cart trays, located in dry storage area. Observed 10 + dry droppings in Women's bathroom."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in freezer - all products not commercially packaged. Observed raw chicken over raw pork."

"Employee washed hands with no soap. Observed employee in kitchen area. Operator was coached on proper hand washing."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Walking cooler shelves. Observed Reach in Cooler interior soiled. Observed microwave interior soiled. Observed oven interior soiled."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service item."

***Lutong Pindy Filipino Cuisine

17048 W. Dixie Highway

North Miami Beach

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Sept. 20

15 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 12 lives roaches inside old reach in cooler used as a preparation table in front the 3 compartment sink, approximately 4 live roaches inside the reach in cooler gasket by cooking equipment, 5 live roaches at dry storage area by back door, 4 live roaches inside the working reach cooler with food exposed."

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed uncovered food items exposed to cross contamination with live roaches inside reach in cooler: cooked pork 71°f, raw pork 53°f, cooked rice 58°f, cooked eggplant 66°f, all food items less than 4/hrs as per operator."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

***China Buffet

18690 NW 67th Ave.

Hialeah

Ordered shut Sept. 19

23 violations found

Also ordered shut Aug. 30

Also ordered shut Aug. 25

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately one live roach under hot tea unit. Observed approximately one live roach under shelves at dry area storage. Approximately 6 live roach under dishwasher machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed raw chicken wings (58°F - Cold Holding); pork (59°F - Cold Holding); fried sesame chicken (60°F - Cold Holding) held overnight. **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately one dead roach under preparation table. 2 death roaches at the dry storage room. **Repeat Violation**."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 3 live flies around the tea station. One flies under preparation table. **Repeat Violation**."

***Eat Greek Express

3530 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami

Ordered shut Sept. 18

24 violations found

"Establishment did not report seating change that affects the license fee, Clean Indoor Air Act, sewage system approval or other related requirements. Observed 6 tables with 2 seats each on the outside of establishment. Total seating 12."

"Hand wash sink removed from food preparation/dishwashing area. Must be reinstalled in the same location where removed In the kitchen. The only other hand-wash sink is located in the restroom. Establishment is using the mop sink to perform hand washing."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee."

"No three-compartment sink is provided for ware washing. Not connected to plumbing. Establishment is using the mop sink to wash utensil. The establishment has reusable utensils that must be washed, rinsed, and sanitized. The account does not have a three compartment sink that is connected to plumbing or a commercial dish washer to wash, rinse, and sanitize equipment or utensils."

***Ceviche Inka

14782 SE 56th St.

Miami

Ordered shut Sept. 18

22 violations found

Also ordered shut Aug. 31

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 live roaches behind reach in cooler prep table by window. Observed 1 live roach on kitchen floor."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches behind tall reach in freezer in kitchen. Observed 2 dead roaches behind prep table cooler by window."

"Operator provides raw ceviche in which they use swai and corvina fish at time of the inspection and don't have any parasite destruction letter."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employee."

"Plumbing system in disrepair. Observed water line not connected in hand wash sink in kitchen."

"Food stored on floor. Observed sugar container on kitchen floor."







Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.