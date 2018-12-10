Rodent issue found in South Florida country club kitchen

TAMARAC, Fla. - A State inspector found a rodent issue at the Woodlands Country Club in Tamarac last week and ordered the kitchen closed.

According to the inspection, droppings were found in a storage and prep area.

An Inspector was at Pandoree Cafe in the Design District based on a compliant.

Live and dead roaches were found close to bread and in a chest used to store bread.

Restaurants are required to have hot water, but that wasn't the case at Casa Maiz in Hialeah last week.

The kitchen was ordered shut until the hot water issue was taken care of. Below is a list and some of the violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and then a re-inspection.



***WOODLANDS COUNTRY CLUB

4600 WOODLANDS BLVD.

TAMARAC

ORDERED SHUT 12/5/18

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 16 dry rodent droppings in bar storage room.

3 fresh and 24 dry rodent droppings on top of buffet tables in storage room near employee restrooms.

13 dry rodent droppings on floor in storage room near employee restrooms.

2 dry rodent droppings in staircase leading to storage room near employee restrooms.

6 dry rodent droppings in chaffing dish storage room near dishwashing area.

1 fresh rodent dropping under slicer in prep area."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

"Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food opened and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening. Bag of cheese opened 2 days ago , An open bag of lettuce opened 2 days ago , and a container of spinach dip opened 2 days ago not date marked at reach in next to cook line."

"Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. Two bulging cans of Peach filling in dry stock room."

"Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roaches inside Walk in cooler #1 1 dead roach in waiters station adjacent to kitchen 2 dead roaches in ladies rest room."



***PANDOREE CAFE

195-197 NE 36TH STREET(DESIGN DISTRICT)

MIAMI

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 12/5/18

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 4 lives roaches in the bread section counter between cutting boards and 2 live roaches crawling on the floor in the front area bread counter section."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 1 dead roach stuck on the wall by the bread section counter, 2 dead roaches by the paper bags shelf in the front area, 2 dead roaches on the floor under the cash register located in the front counter area, 4 dead roaches under the coffee machine and 6 behind the orange juice machine located in the front area counter. Observed 7 dead roaches behind the chest freezer that contains bread located in the kitchen, 2 dead roaches in the mop sink next to the kitchen hand wash sink."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, or other pests, in control devices. Observed approximately 4 dead roaches in a glue trap box located next to the coffee machine in the front area."

***CASA MAIZ RESTAURANT

7395 WEST 4TH AVENUE

HIALEAH

ORDERED SHUT 12/3/18

20 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Hot water supply not maintained during peak periods. Operator admitted that the water heater is not working. Advised the operator, the manager fixed the issue and the water temperature at the 3 compartment sink is at 103°F and at hand wash sink is at 106°F.**Repeat Violation**."

"Hot water not provided/shut off at employee hand wash sink Also at the 3 compartments sink and mop sink. Observed water at the hand wash sink 76°F after 2 minutes. Advised the operator, the manager fixed the issue and the water temperature at the 3 compartment sink is at 103°F and at hand wash sink is at 106°F."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed by the outside grill area reaching in cooler. cooked chicken (52°F - Cold Holding); cooked sausage (52°F - Cold Holding); cooked pork (52°F - Cold Holding). The manager admitted that cooked chicken, cooked pork and cooked sausage had been stored since yesterday around 10 pm. Advised the operator, Operator discarded the items."



