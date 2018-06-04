Rodent issue, strong odor of urine found in South Florida coffee shop

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - State records show a huge rodent issue at Warsaw Coffee Company in Fort Lauderdale last week. The inspector noted rodent nesting materials and gnaw marks on a plastic cups box.

The inspector also noted a "strong urine odor inside in dry storage room" at Warsaw.

Meanwhile, roaches and mold in the ice machine were found at Nikudo Japanese Buffet in Cutler Bay.

A "stop sale" was issued on several food items at Red Rock Oasis and Grill in the Promenade at Coconut Creek last week.

The inspector also noted more than 100 live insects in the kitchen, food preparation area or food storage area. The flies were landing on glassware and beer nozzles.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection, except for El Castillo De Las Frutas, which remained closed as of this post.

***Nikudo Japanese Buffet

18812 S. Dixie Highway

Cutler Bay

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 29

36 violations found

Also ordered shut Aug. 4, 2016

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 7 lives roaches in sushi bar."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 1 at the entrance of the runner station, 30 under the buffet line by hand sink, one dead in ice cream freezer located in kitchen area, three under grill. **Repeat Violation**."

"Tracking powder pesticide used inside establishment. Behind salad bar, storage area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles.

***El Castillo De Las Frutas

6420 Bird Road

Miami

Ordered shut May 30

36 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately 3 live roaches on the reach in cooler gaskets, approximately 8 live roaches on prep table and cold holding drawers gaskets and 2 live roaches inside reach in cooler. Equipment located in the main kitchen preparation area. Approximately 4 live roaches on the floor by front counter food service area."

"6 Dead roaches on premises. Under cook line equipment and in the gaskets of the cold holding drawers."

"Approximately 10 plus Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area."

"Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Back and front doors open and no screen to protect openings."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized."

"Operator unable to provide documentation for source of fish."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Cooked beans from the previous day at 57°F, fish croquettes and chorizo mixture 52°F from the previous day."

"Establishment advertised fresh juice, but juice was not prepared from original fruit."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

***Red Rock Oasis & Grill

Promenade at Coconut Creek

4443 Lyons Road

Coconut Creek

Ordered shut May 31

10 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. More than 100 flies at bar area. Observed in side container of orange and lemon slices. Observed landing on glassware and beer nozzles. Observed more than five flies in prep area near three compartment sink."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. reach in cooler in front of stove: ; 1.5 lbs. cooked pasta (55F - Cold Holding); .5 lbs. sour cream (52F - Cold Holding); 1 lb. cooked vegetables (52F - Cold Holding); .5 lb. cooked meat balls (54F - Cold Holding); 1 lb. cut lettuce (54F - Cold Holding) observed ambient of unit at 52F per cook for was left overnight in unit. See stop sale. .5 lb. cooked mushroom (56F - Cold Holding); cooked .5 lbs. chicken taco (54F - Cold Holding); 15 lbs. butter (52F - Cold Holding); 1.25 gallon buttermilk (48F - Cold Holding); 6 qtrs. shredded chicken (46F - Cold Holding); 16 qtrs. bean soup (46F - Cold Holding); 10 qtrs. tortilla soups (47F); 14 its marinara sauce (47F - Cold Holding); 3 qtrs. chimichurri sauce (46F - Cold Holding); 10 lb cooked rice (48F - Cold Holding); 20 lbs. cheese (55F - Cold Holding); 2 qts green sauce (47F - Cold Holding); 7qts spinach dip (45-46F - Cold Holding); 3qts Alfredo (46F - Cold Holding); 6 qtrs. pico de Gallo (46F - Cold Holding); 9qts guacamole (46F - Cold Holding) ambient of walk in cooler at 64F, all food has been in unit more than 24 hours."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Employee used hand wash sink as a dump sink. Observed debris in hand sink at wait station."

***Warsaw Coffee Company

815 NE 13th St.

Fort Lauderdale

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 31

17 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1 dry rodent dropping on top of box near shelving unit in juice prep area. 10 fresh and 27 dry rodent droppings on Scale storage box on shelving unit near juice prep area. 2 dry rodent droppings in thermometer storage box on shelving unit near juice prep area. 8 dry rodent droppings on ground under shelving unit near juice station 1 dry rodent dropping between US refrigeration unit and hand wash sink counter by juice station . 2 dry rodent droppings under Center hand wash sink in juice making station 1 fresh and 2 dry rodent droppings on roller door near speed rack where onions are stored. 13 fresh and 110 dry rodent droppings inside crates in dry storage room near walk-in cooler. Nesting materials and Gnawed on plastic cups box with strong urine odor inside in dry storage room. 4 dry rodent droppings under Asher freezer near Walk-in cooler. 1 dry rodent dropping on top of pickled ginger jar in dry storage room. 2 fresh and 36 dry rodent droppings under food storage shelving units in dry storage room. 3 dry rodent droppings under cabinet with drain at coffee station in front counter area. 17 fresh rodent droppings on ground under dish machine. 3 dry rodent droppings under prep table in bakery area."

"Wastewater backing up through floor drains in ice machine room near bar. Observed drain clogged and slimmed accumulation on top of drain cover. Drain over filling and waste water on floor around ice machine area. Drain unclogged and area cleaned."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. One live fly observed landing on unpeeled banana in juice making station. Observed 3 live small flying insects in bar area."

"Food being cooled by non-approved method as evidenced by inadequate rate of cooling during time of inspection. Tomatoes 49-55F at 2:07 to 48-55F at 2:45( Cooling since 11 am) and portioned salmon 48-53F at 2:09 to 49-55F at 2:46F ( Cooling since 11am). Foods cooling on top of make table at cook line flip top cooler closest to flat grill where the lid is constantly left open. Foods placed in freezer to quick chill. **Repeat Violation*."

