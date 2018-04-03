Rodent issues continue to plague restaurants in South Florida shopping center

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - According to their website, Ine'dit Gourmet, in Catalan, is a synonym for unique, one and only, and made uniquely for each client.

But state records show the catering company was recently ordered shut after roaches and roach excrement were found in the kitchen.

According to Ine'dit's website, the company caters weddings, parties and corporate events.

Meanwhile, records show a rodent issue was found in Cabo Blanco in Oakland Park and Real Chef in North Miami Beach.

Cabo Blanco is in a strip shopping center east of Interstate 95.

An exterminator has been hired to rid the shopping center of the rodent issues in the roof after another restaurant in the same plaza also had rodent issues.

Latin Cafe in Margate appears on the State's "emergency closure" list after a roach issue was found, but according to their inspection, they were only issued a warning.

Local 10 has asked the Department of Business and Professional Regulation for clarification.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and then a re-inspection.

***Cabo Blanco

948 NE 62nd St.

Oakland Park

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut March 19

15 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by 11 fresh rodent droppings found in dry storage area, 3 fresh rodent droppings found in kitchen behind hot water heater, 2 dry rodent droppings found in kitchen underneath food preparation table, 3 fresh rodent droppings found in kitchen next to Atosa reach in cooler , 3 fresh rodent droppings found next to flip top cooler on cook line and 3 fresh rodent droppings found in dishwashing area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 4 live flying insects on wall in kitchen area."

"Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside."

***JJ Gourmet

6937 Sunset Strip

Sunrise

Ordered shut March 20

17 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 live roaches between the reach in freezer and the Coca Cola reach in cooler in the kitchen area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 3 flies by the prep table in the kitchen area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed legumes (49°F - Cold Holding); chicken (49°F - Cold Holding); griot (47-49°F - Cold Holding); stored at true reach in cooler on 03/19/18 at 6pm."

***Pita Pit

200 SW First Ave.

Fort Lauderdale

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut March 20

2 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 2 small flies in kitchen. Observed 1 small fly in food preparation area. Observed numerous small flies trapped on fly strip next to rear entrance."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 5 live roaches under counter between flip top coolers. Observed 1 live Roach on shelf under Counter."

***Inedit Gourmet (Catering)

12100 SW 132nd Court

Miami

Ordered shut March 23

12 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 27 live roaches found in the kitchen on walls and floors next to the three compartment sink area."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. On the walls in the kitchen next to the three compartment sink area."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

"Reduced oxygen packaged fish packaged onsite no longer frozen and not removed from reduced oxygen package. 15 lbs of fish not removed, being thawed unopened package."

***Latin Cafe

(Follow up inspection required)

1011 N. State Road 7

Margate

Ordered shut March 28

18 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 under front counter 1 under stove in kitchen 3 under slicer in prep area."

"Dead roaches on premises. 3 dead roach in electrical closet 5 dead under slicer 3 dead under stove and shelf."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Dishwasher used same gloves to wash soiled dishes and remove clean dishes."

"Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. Cook touched raw fish with gloves and used same gloves to plate cooked fish and cooked plantains. Advised cook to remove gloves after touching raw food and wash hands before putting new gloves and touching ready to eat food."

"Employee washed hands with cold water. Observe prep cook washing hands with cold water because hot water knob was not working. Manager fixed knob. Cook rewashed hands with water above 100°F."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. cooked pork (112°F - Hot Holding) per cook was placed in hot holding unit 20 min. ago. Observe water not touching pan, advised to reheat to 165°F. Cook moved to oven. Temperature 202°f after reheat.**Repeat Violation**"

***Real Chef Restaurant

486 NE 167th St.

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut March 28

16 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 6 dry rodent droppings on the floor inside walk in cooler that is used for dry storage area, approximately 40 dry droppings on the floor by hand sink in the kitchen, approximately 2 dry droppings on shelf under prep area next to clean plates."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 7 dead roaches in ceiling light shield inside kitchen. **Repeat Violation**."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Chicken (98°F - Hot Holding); on steam table."

"Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Employee preparing food without washing hands."

"Establishment operating with no potable running water."

"Build-up of grease on nonfood-contact surface. Between fries, flat grill and stove **Repeat Violation**."

***Thai Spice

1514 E. Commercial Blvd.

Oakland Park

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut March 29

7 violations found

Also ordered shut July 8, 2016

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. More than 50 flies near three compartment sink. Observe under sink and wall. Three compartment sink is located in corner of prep kitchen, did not observe flies landing on food."

"Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Driver bagging egg rolls with bare hands. Manager removed him from station and cook with gloves continue."









