Rodent spotted running around South Florida catering company, convenience store

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A state inspector saw a live rodent running through the Nikki Hampton Edwards Catering and Planning Company in Miami Gardens.

According to state records, the business is located at 3185 NW 207th St. However, that address comes back to a convenience store.

The inspector also found rodent droppings at the business.

The Nikki Hampton Edwards Catering Company was also operating with an expired license.

Rodent issues were also found at the Days Inn near Miami International Airport and at Fruteria Latin Proud in Hialeah.

A fly issue caused the closure of an Ocean Five Bistro on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

Meanwhile, Sabores Brasil in Deerfield Beach was ordered shut for the second time.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Ocean Five Bistro

444 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach

Orderd shut Oct. 5

17 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. At the time of the callback inspection observed in front counter approximately 4 flies flying above prep area landing on bottles of oil and approximately 2 flies flying in back kitchen area and about 7 flies in the ware washing area landing on top of clean pots/pans. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. At time of inspection observed one dead roach on floor near oven and three dead roaches in area near bar.**Repeat Violation**."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

***Express-O-Cafe

Days Inn MIA North

4767 NW 36h St.

Miami Springs

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Oct. 4

14 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 15 moist rodent dropping in the storage room by front counter (freezer with food and drink bottles on the floor of the room). Observed 4 dry rodent droppings in storage room by kitchen. (No physical separation between storage room and kitchen)."

"Food not stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Observed cases of bottle drinks on the floor in the storage room with evidence of vermin present."

"Employee failed to wash hands before changing gloves and/or putting on gloves to work with food. Observed the employee working with money, then engaged in food preparation without washing hands. Advised the employee, she washed her hands."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

***Nikki Hampton Edwards Catering and Planning

3185 NW 207th St.

Miami Gardens

Ordered shut Oct. 4

9 violations found

"Live rodent present. 1 live rodents, in the kitchen running from behind the standup refrigerator under the pipe by the hand was sink."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately 3+ soft rodent droppings on the side of the deep fryer. Approximately 7+ hard, rodent droppings on the side of the deep fryers; Approximately 5 hard rodent droppings in the dry storage area. Operator cleaned up droppings in the dry storage area."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

***La Criollita Cafeteria

3701 NW 79th St.

Miami

Ordered shut Oct. 5

19 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 2 live roaches near hand wash sink located in middle of main kitchen area. Observed approximately 1 live roach on shelving above three compartment sink. Observed approximately 3 live roaches under three compartment sink near water pipes."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Observed cook pork (92°F - Hot Holding), less than 4 hours, located behind front counter near sandwich prep area. Operator took cook pork back to main kitchen area to be reheated. Observed cooked onions (126°F - Hot Holding), less than 4 hours, located on prep counter inside cooking pot. Operator tuned back on cooking pot unit to increase temperature of the cooked onions."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed individual portioned containers of fresh garlic w/oil (80°F - Cold Holding); located on top of prep counter near steamtable, as per operator the containers of fresh garlic and oil were prepared at 11:30, temperature was taken at 1:25. Operator placed mentioned food items into reach in cooler. Observed croquettes (48°F - Cold Holding); and ham (47°F - Cold Holding) inside reach in cooler. As per operator cooler was just restocked. Instructed operator to move mentioned food items to reach in freezer."

"Quaternary ammonium sanitizer not at proper minimum strength for manual ware washing. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Tested quaternary sanitizer solution at three compartment sink 0ppm due to sanitizer solution mixed with detergent. Operator drained solution and refilled with water and added quaternary tablets to water solution, retested at 500ppm as per testing strip chart provided by operator."

***Fruteria Latin Proud

4290 E. Fourth Ave.

Hialeah

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Oct. 1

38 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 20-30 non-dull, soft and shiny rodent droppings on shelving inside dry storage area located outside."

"Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed approximately 50-70 live ants crawling over food boxes containing cooking oil stored outside at dry storage room."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 30-50 live flies flying on top of a box of plantains and potatoes, stored outside at dry storage room. Observed approximately 1 live fly flying inside back kitchen area landing on clean pots and pans, as well as, approximately 4 live flies landing on top of cooked fried pork located at service food line towards customer lobby area."

"Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Observed flies flying inside kitchen and front counter service areas due to front doors of restaurant left open during hours of operation."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed sliced ham (54°F - Cold Holding); slice cheese (56°F - Cold Holding); ham (45°F - Cold Holding); raw fish (56°F - Cold Holding);raw steak (56°F - Cold Holding) shredded lettuce (51°F - Cold Holding) and cooked shrimp ceviche (53°F - Cold Holding) located inside a reach in cooler used to prep sandwiches at main kitchen area. As per operator food items inside this cooler were left in overnight and temperatures are still above 41°F. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. Observed rice pudding (55°F - Cooling ) located at self service cooler, located at customer lobby area. As per operator, rice puddings were made yesterday and were left overnight at the same cooler, temperature still above 41°F. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food prepared from/mixed with ingredient(s) at ambient temperature not cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 4 hours. Observed sliced watermelon (55°F - Cooling) inside reach in cooler located at customer lobby area. As per operator watermelon was sliced at approximately 9am, temperature was taken at 12:35pm, instructed operator to remove and place into walk in freezer. Rechecked temperature of food item at 1:10pm still above 41°F."

***Sabores Brasil

4831 N. Dixie Highway

Deerfield Beach

Ordered shut Oct. 4

6 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately: 15 live small flying insects in dry storage room landing on walls and exterior edges of food storage shelving. 2 live small flying insects flying around on cook line 1 live small flying insect in front counter area flying around 10 live flying insects in rear prep area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter 73F on buffet under no temperature control for approximately 3 hours. Food moved to freezer to quick chill."

"Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw fish over rice and raw bacon over cooked foods at walk-in cooler. Raw beef over cooked shredded chicken at reach in freezer near back door. All foods moved and properly stored.**Repeat Violation**."

