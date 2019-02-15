Rodent activity, unsanitary conditions found at South Florida meat market

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture was at Ciro Meat Market in southwest Miami-Dade last week and found rodent activity and unsanitary conditions.

During the Feb. 11 inspection, the retail area of the store was ordered off limits to customers due to the rodent activity.

A "stop use" was ordered on knives, a slicer, a cutting board, a saw machine and a meat grinder due to unsanitary conditions.

Unlike restaurants, the Department of Agriculture does not shut down an entire establishment.

The inspector was back at Ciro on Feb. 12 and 13 and allowed Circo to use the equipment again because it had been cleaned up.

Below is a list of violations found.

Ciro Meat Market

18904 SW 114th Ave.

South Miami Heights

Inspected Feb. 11

"Retail area -- observed several dry food nibbled by rodents (rice bags, brown cane sugar, beans (green peas, garbanzo corn meal). Destroyed voluntarily by manager

"Retail sale area -- apparent rodent droppings found throughout dry food retail shelves. The affected area must be completely cleared of all merchandises and cleaned and sanitized properly, no other merchandises may be added to the area or broken the stop used issued.

"Meat department -- found cutting board, meat slicer, saw machine, meat grinder and knife with evidences of old dry products residues and dirt from previous day. Stop used issue.

"Meat department -- observed 3 comp sink dirty inside with an accumulation of mold and old grease

"Meat department -- observed floor in meat processing area, under equipment and 3 comp. Sink excessive dirty with a build up of old dirt accumulation and trash. Also back room, walk-in cooler dirty floor with old products residues and dirt.

"Meat department -- person in charge does not ensure active managerial control as evidenced of cross contamination prevention, hand washing, food contact equipment, rodent infestation violations. No employee health policy implemented."

