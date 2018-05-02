Rodents chew holes in bags of rice at South Florida restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Original Junie's restaurant in Miami Gardens was ordered shut by a state inspector last week after rodent and roach issues were discovered.

According to state records, rodents had chewed holes in bags of rice.

Rodent droppings were found in several places.

Meanwhile, Priya Roti Shop in Coral Springs was ordered shut for the fourth time.

State records show there was a continued roach issue.

The roach issue continued at Beg for More Japanese Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant was ordered shut two weeks in a row.

Roach and kitchen issues were also found at B Bar Indian Restaurant in North Miami Beach.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Priya's Roti Shop

8007 W. Sample Road

Coral Springs

Ordered shut April 26

8 violations found

Also shut April 9, 2018

Also shut Sept. 30, 2016

Also shut Sept. 14, 2016

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on wall behind water heater, 1 live roach by beverage shelf in kitchen, 1 live roach at hand wash sink in restroom, 1 live roach on kitchen floor in front of reach in cooler, and 1 live roach under fire extinguisher in on wall in cook line . Operator removed all of the roaches except the one behind water heater, he was also instructed to clean and sanitize area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 3 dead roaches in cabinet in front counter area, 1 dead roach at hand wash sink in kitchen, and 1 dead roach next to water heater. Operator removed most of them, he was instructed to clean and sanitize area.**Repeat Violation**."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

***B Bar Indian Restaurant and Buffet

2995 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach

Ordered shut April 25

26 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately 8 live roaches in establishment. 2 in a non-working oven near the cook line , 1 crawling on the wall next to mop-sink in the kitchen, and 5 crawling on floor of the kitchen area."

"Approximately 50 dead roaches on premises throughout the kitchen area. 20 dead roaches in 2 non-working oven near the cook line , 20 dead-roaches along walls of the kitchen area, 10 dead roaches under 3 compartment sink in the ware washing area."

"Toxic substance/chemical on premise that is not required for the operation of establishment. Raid roach spray."

"Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dish machine. **Repeat Violation**."

"Accumulation of debris on drain boards or equivalent. Excessive grease debris."

"Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris throughout the kitchen area."

"Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Ice machine/ can opener/ food storage containers/ microwave."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Dish machine not sanitizing properly. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. 170°."

***Beg For More Japanese Thai and Tapas

2831 E. Oakland Park Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale

Ordered shut April 27

7 violations found

Also ordered shut April 12

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1 live roach inside flip top cooler at cook line , crawling on top of plastic container on make table. 1 live roach under prep table at cook line next to flip top cooler. 1 live roach at cook line under Wok . 1 live roach under prep table near Wok station at cook line . 3 live roaches behind deep fryer. 1 live roach on shelving unit next to fryer. 1 live roach by True reach in freezer in front line area. 1 live roach by shelving next to 3 compartment sink. 1 live roach under prep table/ condiment station in cook line area. 2 live roaches by mop sink area. 2 live roaches in dry storage room. 6 live roaches on silver cooler gaskets in sushi bar. 2 live roaches under counter at sushi bar."

"Raw animal foods not properly separated from one another based upon minimum required cooking temperature in reach-in cooler. Raw chicken and raw beef stored over raw fish at reach-in cooler by dry storage room."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Tofu 51F on top of the make table under no temperature control at small flip top cooler in front of fryer. Tofu placed inside cooler.."

***Original Junie's

18400 NE Second Ave.

Miami Gardens

Ordered shut April 24

22 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Approximately one moist rodent dropping in front of cases of oil in office area where food is stored; Approximately 12+ moist rodent droppings in the office area, where food is stored; Approximately 35+ moist rodent droppings below rice storage area; Approximately seven+ moist rodent droppings on top of bags of rice in storage area; Approximately 25+ moist rodent dropping in back storage area by three compartment sink."

"Torn packages/bags of food exposing the contents to contamination. See stop sale. Bags of white rice has holes due to rodent chewed on bites on bags. Bags are in dry storage shelf area."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately four+ live roaches on floor by back door. Approximately two live roaches on reach in cooler by kitchen entrance. Approximately 4+ live roaches by mop sink; Approximately six+ live roaches on top shelf with clean plates and cups; Approximately four live roaches on shelf with clean utensils; Approximately six live roaches on the floor throughout kitchen area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately seven+ dead roaches on top shelf with clean plates and cups. Approximately four+ dead roaches on shelf with clean utensils; Approximately three dead roaches behind cases on oil on the floor in office area; Approximately thirteen+ dead roaches throughout kitchen area."

"Accumulation of dead or trapped insects, in control devices. Approximately three dead insects in light shield in kitchen area."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Raw Chicken at 60°F, Raw ox tail at 64°F in reach in cooler."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.