South Florida Boston Market ordered shut after rodent issues discovered by inspector

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - State records show an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation was at the Boston Market on Commercial Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale last week and found 17 violations.

Among the violations noted were rodent issues, food temperature issues and a mold-like substance on the soda dispensing nozzles.

Below is a list of some of the restaurant's violations.

The Boston Market location was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Boston Market

1781 E. Commercial Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale

Ordered shut Oct. 10

17 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found, 6 fresh on floor behind ice machine located in hallway adjacent to dishwashing area which lead towards kitchen."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance on/around soda dispensing nozzles, by drive thru/prep area."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food heated to a temperature above 135 degrees Fahrenheit not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours, covered in walk-in cooler as evidenced by condensation on lid. Mashed potatoes 44-47 degrees F, macaroni and cheese 45 - 47 degrees f, 3 lbs spinach 44 -47 degrees F cooling covered overnight."

"Cooked/heated potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. See stop sale. 1. Observed macaroni and cheese mashed potatoes covered while cooling in walk-in cooler overnight."

"Hole in ceiling. 1. Observed hole in ceiling in kitchen area, opposite to racks with bake cookies. 2. Observed AC vents in kitchen accumulated with dust."





