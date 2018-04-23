South Florida Red Lobster, Papa John's ordered shut due to roaches

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - State records show a South Florida Red Lobster and Papa John's restaurant were both ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Both places had roach infestations.

There was also mold in the ice machine and food that was out of temperature at the Red Lobster.

Roaches issues were also found at Kaya's Mediterranean in Pembroke Pines, China Gate in Cutler Bay and Creole Shack in Lauderhill.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Red Lobster

5950 N. Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale

Ordered shut April 20

10 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 11 live roaches by Victory cooler at the end of cook-line. - Takeout cooler 1 live roach on Oven at cook line 1 live roach by Broil Box cooler #1 at cook line ."

"Dead roaches on premises. 8 dead roaches inside Victory cooler at the end of cook-line - Take out Cooler 1 dead roach on top of keg beer cooler next to soda box storage. 1 dead roach on floor by linen storage area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Half and half 46F at bar cooler. Observed coils frozen inside cooler. Food discarded. Corrected On-Site Shrimp 44F, salad 46-47 F and milk 44F at glass door cooler in front line area. Shrimp and milk sent to walk-in freezer to quick chill . Foods re-temped at 38F."

"Soil residue build-up on nonfood-contact surface. Prep sink at bar area soiled. Beer cooler soiled."

***Papa John's

20312 NE Second Ave.

Northwest Miami-Dade

Ordered shut April 19

14 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately one live roach crawling on the side of the reach in cooler, and approximately one live roach crawling on the back of the reach in cooler by hand wash sink close to pizza oven; approximately five+ live roaches crawling on floor behind soda station area by the wall, close to hand wash sink; approximately two live roaches crawling on the floor by pizza oven in the kitchen area, in front of the reach in coolers. Approximately six live roaches crawling on floor behind; pizza box station; Approximately three live roaches in the wall by pizza box station. Approximately two live roaches at front counter area."

"Dead roaches on premises. Approximately thirty+ dead roaches behind reach in cooler by pizza oven; approximately four+ dead roaches under pizza prep table; approximately ten+ dead roaches behind soda station against wall, by hand wash sink; Approximately one dead roach behind Pepsi soda stand up cooler; Approximately four dead roaches behind storage rack by back door. Approximately two dead roaches by three compartment sink area; approximately six dead roaches by pizza box station area."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately three flying insects by three compartment sink. Approximately two+ flying insects at front cashier station area."

"Interior of oven has heavy accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. chicken wings 62°F, chicken tenders 58°F, cheese 59°F, diced ham 63°F, sausage 57°F, beef 68°F, chicken 62°F in the reach in cooler."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. chicken wings 62°F, chicken tenders 58°F, cheese 59°F, diced ham 63°F, sausage 57°F, beef 68°F, chicken 62°F in the make line reach in cooler. Per Manager food was held overnight. Manager discarded items."

***China Gate

19349 S. Dixie Highway

Cutler Bay

Ordered shut April 17

28 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately one live in the kitchen area next to oven, one in kitchen shelf located by the kitchen door, three under prep table located in front of the kitchen fryers, two by white chest reach in freezer located in the kitchen area."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine."

"Interior of microwave soiled with encrusted food debris."

"Encrusted material on can opener blade."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 9 dead roaches behind ice machine located in hallway by the bathrooms, 6 by kitchen door, one under microwave."

***Kaya's Mediterranean Bistro

1411 N. Palm Ave.

Pembroke Pines

Ordered shut April 18

7 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed about six crawling under three compartment sink."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed about 20 dead on a trap next to reach in prep cooler."

***Creole Shack Restaurant

5534 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Lauderhill

Ordered shut April 20

24 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 10 live flies by the mop sink in the kitchen area, 5 flies by the prep table next to the oven. **Repeat Violation**."

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 15 live roaches between the white freezer and the true stainless steel reach in cooler in the kitchen area facing the deep fryers and the oven.. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches behind the white freezer in the kitchen area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Proof of required state approved employee training not available for some employees."

"Employee eating while preparing food. Observed employee drinking and eating at cook line."

"Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, noodle 116°F stored at steam table for 1 hour. **Repeat Violation**."

















