South Florida restaurant ordered shut for third time due to rodents

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - It's happened again!

State inspectors ordered Ric-Kin-Bing Cuban Cafe shut due to a rodent issue in the kitchen.

It is the third time the Pompano Beach restaurant has been ordered shut by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Ric-Kin-Bing was also ordered shut in November 2016 and in January of this year.

In all three instances, rodents droppings were found.

Based on state inspections, it appears the owners may be attracting the problem by not properly storing their garbage.

In November 2016, Ric-Kin-Bing was cited for: "Garbage disposal location improper because it is causing a nuisance or public health hazard."

In January 2018, Ric-Kin-Bing was cited for: "Garbage not placed in a receptacle for storage until pick up to make the garbage inaccessible to insects and rodents. Garbage bags stored outside, observed approximately 50 flies flying around area."

Ric-Kin-Bing was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

There were no restaurants ordered shut in Miami-Dade County last week.

Smoked BBQ at 1801 North Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West was ordered shut last week, but not due to kitchen issues. Inspectors said Smoked didn't have bathroom facilities for its customers.

***Ric-Kin-Bing Cuban Cafe

640 E. Sample Road

Pompano Beach

Ordered shut Aug. 3

18 violations found

Also ordered shut Jan. 31 2018

Also ordered shut Nov. 9, 2016

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately: 4 fresh and 8 dry rodent droppings next to cooler in side prep area. 6 fresh and 5 dry rodent droppings behind cook line table. 10 fresh and 20 dry rodent dropping in the restroom on Ac vents 1 dry rodent dropping on floor under slicer prep table."

"Presence of insects, rodents, or other pests. Observed approximately 100 live flies outside where a pile of garbage bags is being stored directly on the ground. Observed 3 live flies in cook line flying around. Observed 5 reptile droppings (white tips) in dry storage room."

"Objectionable odor in establishment. Strong odor coming from restroom, cook line and side prep area."

"Garbage not placed in a receptacle for storage until pick up to make the garbage inaccessible to insects and rodents. Garbage bags on the ground in rear of property. Attracting flies. Strong odors coming from this area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Large hole in fascia outside near back door."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

"Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Lids stored in hand wash sink at cook line ."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Shell eggs held in a unit maintaining an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Whole shelled eggs 62F ambient at cook line flip top cooler. Not maintaining 45F or below for longer than 4 hours. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooked pork 59F, raw beef 54F, raw chicken 57F . Foods not maintaining 41F or below for longer than 4 hours. **Repeat Violation**."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.