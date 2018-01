South Florida restaurants with the most violations in 2017

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Happy New Year!

According to state records, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation were busy in 2017, as more than 70,000 violations were spotted at restaurants in South Florida.

Not all the restaurants listed below were ordered shut, but many of them were.

In Miami-Dade County, Royal Buffet, on Bird Road tops the list with 83 violations -- the most in the entire state.

That location also had the most violations in 2016 as well, but the restaurant had a new name and new owners in 2017.

The Field Irish Pub on Griffin Road tops the list in Broward and Jimmy Johnson's Big Chill Restaurant and Bar in Key Largo tops the list in Monroe County.

One restaurant, China Lake, in North Miami Beach, is permanently closed.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY:

1- ROYAL BUFFET

83 VIOLATIONS -- MOST IN THE STATE

11379 SW 40TH STREET (BIRD ROAD)

SOUTHWEST MIAMI DADE

INSPECTION DATE: 7/11/17

2-EL PUB RESTAURANT

76 VIOLATIONS

1548 SW 8TH STREET

LITTLE HAVANA

INSPECTION DATE: 7/26/17

3-EL CASTILLO DE LAS FRUTAS

67 VIOLATIONS

6420 SW 40TH STREET (BIRD ROAD)

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE: 10/24/17

4-CHINA LAKE CHINESE RESTAURANT

64 VIOLATIONS

(PERMANENTLY CLOSED)

1560 NE 165TH STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

5-MIKES AT VENETIA

60 VIOLATIONS

VENETIA CONDOMINIUM

555 NE 15TH STREET

9TH FLOOR

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE: 7/14/17

6-LA ROSA RESTAURANT

54 VIOLATIONS

4041 NW 7TH STREET

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE: 8/14/17

7-YELLOW TAIL SUBS GRILL

53 VIOLATIONS

27275 SOUTH DIXIE HIGHWAY

HOMESTEAD

INSPECTION DATE: 8/15/17

8-CAYARD'S BAKERY

52 VIOLATIONS

12801 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTH MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE: 11/27/17

9-OCEAN'S TEN

50 VIOLATIONS

960 OCEAN DRIVE

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION DATE: 8/7/17

10- CASA CANI

49 VIOLATIONS

925 SW 87TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE: 7/2017

BROWARD COUNTY:

1- THE FIELD IRISH

46 VIOLATIONS

3281 GRIFFIN ROAD

DANIA BEACH

INSPECTION DATE: 12/13/17

2-ASIAN BUFFET

42 VIOLATIONS

240 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY

DEERFIELD BEACH

INSPECTION DATE: 10/30/17

3-ASIAN BUFFET

42 VIOLATIONS

2091 NORTH UNIVERSITY DRIVE

SUNRISE

INSPECTION DATE: 7/17/17

4-19TH HOLE CAFE AND RESTAURANT

41 VIOLATIONS

WYNMOOR COUNTRY CLUB

1001 WYNMOOR CIRCLE DRIVE

COCONUT CREEK

INSPECTION DATE: 8/4/17



5-JOYS ROTI DELIGHTS

40 VIOLATIONS

1205 NW 40TH AVENUE

LAUDERHILL

INSPECTION DATE: 8/18/17

6-BG WHISKEY CREEK HIDEOUT

37 VIOLATIONS

MIZELL-JOHNSON STATE PARK

6503 NORTH OCEAN DRIVE

DANIA BEACH

INSPECTION DATE: 12/12/17

7-LAS CARNITAS

36 VIOLATIONS

3221 WEST DAVIE BLVD.

FORT LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE: 11/27/17

8-BASILIC VIETNAMESE GRILL

36 VIOLATIONS

218 EAST COMMERCIAL BLVD.

LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA

INSPECTION DATE: 7/6/17

9-JENARITOS RESTAURANT

35 VIOLATIONS

285 NE 44TH STREET

OAKLAND PARK

INSPECTION DATE: 12/19/17

10-SERGIO'S AMERICAS BAKERY

35 VIOLATIONS

10264 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

CORAL SPRINGS

INSPECTION DATE: 8/3/17

11-LA GRANJA

35 VIOLATIONS

820 WEST SAMPLE ROAD

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION DATE: 8/2/17

MONROE COUNTY:

1-JIMMY JOHNSON'S BIG CHILL RESTAURANT AND BAR

51 VIOLATIONS

10400 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY

KEY LARGO

INSPECTION DATE: 8/9/17

2-GILBERT'S RESORT

51 VIOLATIONS

107900 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY

KEY LARGO

INSPECTION DATE: 7/19/17

3-LA MEDITERRANEE

47 VIOLATIONS

2211 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY

MARATHON

INSPECTION DATE: 8/3/17

4-SHIPWRECK

45 VIOLATIONS

45 GARDEN COVE DRIVE

KEY LARGO

INSPECTION DATE: 8/8/17

5-BLUE MACAW ISLAND EATS & BAR

41 VIOLATIONS

804 WHITEHEAD STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE: 10/13/17

6-TURTLE KRAALS RESTAURANT

37 VIOLATIONS

231-A MARGARET STREET

LANDS END VILLAGE

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE: 11/14/17

7-PINCHER'S CRAB SHACK OF KEY WEST

36 VIOLATIONS

712 DUVAL STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE: 8/3/17

8-GRAND CAFE KEY WEST

33 VIOLATIONS

314 DUVAL STREET

KEY WEST

INSPECTION DATE: 11/16/17

9-SMUGGLER'S COVE

33 VIOLATIONS

85500 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY

ISLAMORADA

INSPECTION DATE: 7/21/17

10-WOODEN SPOON

32 VIOLATIONS

7007 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY

MARATHON

INSPECTION DATE: 11/17/17



