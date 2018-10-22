South Florida Smoothie King ordered shut due to fly issues

PLANTATION, Fla. - A state inspector was at a Smoothie King in Plantation last week and ordered the place shut.

According to records, nine violations were found.

The Smoothie King was infested with flies that were landing on a number of items that come in contact with food, according to the inspection report.

An inspector also ordered Chez Madame Johns in North Miami closed last week.

The inspector was there based on a complaint.

Chez Madame John was operating without a state license, and there were roach issues and other sanitation issues.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Smoothie King

3 North State Road 7

Plantation

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Oct. 16

9 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Front Counter- Observed approximately 50-60 at front counter prep area- landed- on the walls, ceiling tiles, floor drains, food prep counter, on open food storage containers, clean blenders, fruit and ice cream scoops, flavoring pumps, flying around open top reach in cooler inserts with cut fruits, single service cups, merchandise on self-service shelves. Kitchen Area- observed approximately 20-30, flying around dry storage shelves, landing- on boxes of ripe bananas, clean food containers, wall at three compartment sink, water fountain area, and on boxes of single service items on shelf."

"Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation. **Corrected On-Site."

"In-use ice scoop stored on soiled surface between uses. Observed ice scoop in a heavily soiled container."

***Chez Madame Johns

975 NE 125th St.

North Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Oct. 16

23 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 4 live roaches crawling on crevices under preparation table located in the kitchen area, also 2 live roaches inside crevices under steam table in the kitchen, 1 live roach inside open and empty space next to 3 compartment sink, 1 live roach behind flour container in dry storage ( all in the kitchen area)."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 8 dead roaches under counter where some clean single use-containers are stored. According operator they conducted extermination on 10/8. Operator showed the receipt. Employee started cleaning the shelf."

"Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Observed employee cleaning prep table and then, engaged in food preparation without washing hands."

"Food stored on floor. Observed case of bottles of water on the floor behind the front counter. Also observed a lot of food on walking freezer floor ( chicken, plant food, turkey; pork)."

"Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed employees washing dishes without sanitizing them. Employees were coached about how to do ware washing procedure."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. Establishment operating without a current license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants."

"No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees."

