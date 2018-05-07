Those aren't sprinkles on the doughnuts at one Dunkin' Donuts

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Several doughnuts at a Dunkin' Donuts in Coral Springs were tossed after an inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation found flies landing on the doughnuts in the display case.

The inspector noted flies landing on two sugar doughnuts, one chocolate-frosted doughnut with sprinkles, one chocolate-frosted doughnut and one glazed doughnut.

The Dunkin' Donuts was also cited because an employee touched their face and then handled a clean lid.

Meanwhile, roach issues were found at the Domino's Pizza on 107th Avenue in Sweetwater and Restaurant Las Colinas in North Lauderdale.

Aklan Buffet in downtown Miami was ordered shut after the inspector found cooked food, but no cooking equipment.

The food had apparently been cooked in a private home and transported to the restaurant, which is a serious violation.

The three compartment sink at Aklan Buffet also had standing sewage water in it.

Flying insects forced the kitchen at Banyan Restaurant in the Bonaventure Resort and Spa to be shut.

The inspector found flies in the kitchen and on bread in the Weston resort.

An inspector also noted rodent droppings in several places at Rincon Progreseno on Northwest 36th Street in Miami.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of the their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed reopen following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***Domino's Pizza

133 SW 107th Ave.

Sweetwater

Ordered shut May 4

8 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 25 live roaches crawling on the wall next to the beverage rack near the dishwasher area, 1 by the oven in the kitchen area, and 1 live roach by the exterior door in the backside near the place where the single food containers are stored."

***Dunkin' Donuts

9515 Westview Drive

Coral Springs

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 3

8 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 10 flies around and in donut display case in front counter. See stop sale for 2 sugar donuts, 1 chocolate frosted donut with sprinkles, 1 chocolate frosted donut, and 1 glazed donut with one fly on each donut except 2 flies on chocolate frosted donut. Employee discarded these donuts. Approximately 5 flies observed on walls adjacent to donut display case by restrooms. Operator instructed to remove flies and sanitize affected areas by donuts."

"Stop Sale issued due to cross contamination of food product. Observed approximately 10 flies around and in donut display case in front counter. See stop sale for 2 sugar donuts, 1 chocolate frosted donut with sprinkles, 1 chocolate frosted donut, and 1 glazed donut with one fly on each donut except 2 flies on chocolate frosted donut. Employee discarded these donuts. Stop Sale also issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Observed in walk in cooler: approximately 50-half gallon cartons of light cream (47-51°F - Cold Holding); 18-1 gallon cartons of Borden milk (47°F - Cold Holding), and 13-1 gallon cartons of Borden Fat Free milk (46-47°F - Cold Holding). These foods have been in cooler since 4/29/18 per employee, see stop sale."

"Employee touched face/hair and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee touched face and then put on gloves to place donuts in a box for customer without washing hands. Another touched face and then handled clean container lids at triple sink, she washed hands upon request."

"No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling."

***Aklan Buffet

255 E. Flagler St.

Miami

Ordered shut May 4

17 violations found

"Food prepared in private home. See stop sale. At time of inspection observed establishment has no cooking equipment. Stop sale issued due to food originating from an unapproved source / prepared in a private home. Establishment cannot proof of food source for any prepared/cooked foods offered for sale. Aklan buffet used to rent a commercial kitchen next door with a valid catering license (CATR2329504) to cook the food for this establishment, but the kitchen has a new owner, who no longer allows Aklan buffet to use the facility/kitchen. cooked vegetables 114 ( - Hot Holding); pork blood (106°F - Hot Holding); beef feet (114°F - Hot Holding); adobo pork (166°F - Hot Holding); crab (137°F - Hot Holding); soup (138°F - Hot Holding); chicken soup (139°F - Hot Holding); vegetables (162°F - Hot Holding); pork feet (152°F - Hot Holding); salad (156°F - Hot Holding); pork (154°F - Hot Holding); fish soup (156°F - Hot Holding); shredded pork (161°F - Hot Holding); sausages (156°F - Hot Holding); pork soup (161°F - Hot Holding)."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area, approximately 6 flies inside establishment."

"Sewage/wastewater backing up through three compartment sink. Establishment does not have a commercial dish machine. Establishment using utensils, food stored in pots and pans and are not able to be washed rinsed or sanitized."

"Food preparation sink is soiled with standing sewage water."

"Hot water not provided/shut off at employee hand wash sink. Establishment has no running hot water."

"No hot running water at three-compartment sink. Establishment has no running hot water."

"Manager lacking proof of food manager certification."

"Establishment increased seating without providing written approval from the local fire authority and wastewater provider. Observed license states 0units non seating, observed establishment has 8 seats inside and 12 seats outside."

***Rincon Progreseno

1169 NW 36th St.

Miami

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 3

24 violations found

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 9 hard droppings on the floor behind the shelf near the steam table, 7 hard droppings on the scale counter next to the steam table, 6 hard droppings on the chair by the register, 4 hard droppings behind the beverage reach in cooler (beer only), 8 hard droppings and 3 soft moist droppings under coffee machine ( all equipment's located in the front area). Also observed 3 hard droppings on the floor behind prep table, 2 soft and moist droppings in the same area and 3 hard droppings under 3 compartment sink ( all in the kitchen area). Observed approximately 13 hard droppings on the floor behind the reach in cooler in dry storage located contiguous to the kitchen."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed 2 hard, dry roach eggs by the exterior door of the dry storage located behind the office."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Observed interior of the ice machine is moldy. **Repeat Violation**."

***Banyan Restaurant

Bonaventure Resort and Spa

250 Racquet Club Road

Weston

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut May 4

24 violations found

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed approximately 40 live flying insects in kitchen area, found on bread and open container with flour. Observed 4 live flying insects on dry storage wall. Observed 3 live flying insects on and inside ice machine. Observed approximately 15 live flying insects in dishwashing area. **Repeat Violation**."

"Drinking ice contaminated by flying insects . See stop sale."

"Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed standing water on dry storage floor due to water leaking from ceiling. Floor tiles missing on cook line and walk in cooler # 15. Wall soiled with accumulated or dust next to ice machine. Objectionable odors in male employees bathroom."

"Ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not consumed/sold within 7 days after opening/preparation. See stop sale. Observed sauce date marked 3/23/18, milk 4/18/2018 in reach in cooler."

***Restaurante Las Colinas

7130 Kimberly Blvd.

North Lauderdale

Ordered shut May 4

18 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach at kitchen area by the shelves, 5 live roaches at dry storage area close to double glass doors reach in cooler, 10 live roaches under the single door reach in cooler facing north in the kitchen area."

"Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with food, pesticides next to drinks at dry storage area."

"Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue at cook line."

