Video shows South Florida BBQ restaurant chopping off rat's head in kitchen

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Local 10 News has obtained disturbing video from inside The Dixie Pig BBQ restaurant in Oakland Park.

The video shows a cook using a hatchet to smash a rodent over the head and kill it under some cooking equipment on the kitchen floor.

"No, don't chop his head off, what's wrong with you?" an employee could be heard saying in the background on the video.

In another video a rodent is seen on shelving.

You can hear an employee saying "these are the animals of Dixie Pig" as the video is being shot.

The video clips were shot by an employee who quit this week after a dispute with the owner over who called the state to complain about the conditions.

Dixie Pig is located at 4426 North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park and has been opened for 26 years.

"Yo, these are the horrible working conditions we have to work in" the employee is heard saying on the video.

*** WARNING: The following video contains graphic content ***

Last week an Inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered the restaurant shut.

14 violations were found.

No live rodents were found during the unannounced inspection but a "stop sale" was ordered on onions, peppers, pickles and 15 pounds of cooked ribs because the food was surrounded by rat droppings.

*** WARNING: The following video contains graphic language ***

In fact, droppings were found all over the kitchen.

"What are your thoughts when you see videos of rodents in your restaurant? Local 10 News Investigator asked the owner Sherrie Gentry.

"Be honest with you, it’s sickening ok. It really is." Gentry said.

Gentry says her former employees are playing games and believes they are trying to destroy her.

Games or not, the reality is, the problem was caught on camera.

"I have been here for a long time we are surrounded by warehouses." said Gentry. "I’m not putting rat turds all over food. I’m not putting things on people's food."

*** WARNING: The following video contains graphic language ***

Gentry claims pest control has been at her restaurant every day since the problem was discovered.

"I should have probably closed down and took care of it. I'm a small place and I've been trying to handle it with pest control." Gentry said.

"We spend 24 hours power washed everything, looked in every corner with a flashlight. We vacuumed everything. We washed everything, we didn't everything they wanted." Said Manny Varias who has been kitchen manager for 10 years.

*** WARNING: The following video contains graphic language ***

The Dixie Pig has been allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

