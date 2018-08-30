Violations force temporary closure of Romano's Macaroni Grill, Duffy's Sports Grill

PLANTATION, Fla. - State records show serious food temperature issues last week at the Duffy's Sports Grill in Plantation.

A "stop sale" was issued on 88 pounds of cooked wings, 9 pounds of baked potatoes, 6 pounds of chicken, 7 pounds of cod and several other food items because they were all out of temperature.

A fly issue was also discovered.

Inspectors were also at Romano's Macaroni Grill in Doral based on a complaint last week.

State records show a roach issue on the cook line and behind cooking equipment.

Below is a list of some of their violations. Both Romano's and Duffy's were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***Romano's Macaroni Grill

8700 NW 18th Terrace

Doral

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Aug. 21

11 violations found

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 live roaches behind reach in coolers in front counter cooking line. Also, observed 2 live roaches in kitchen area on wall behind cooking equipment."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed beef sauce at 58° f cooked onions 56° f marinara sauce 55° f cheese 56° f at front counter cook line."

***Duffy's Sports Grill

811 S. University Drive

Plantation

Inspection based on complaint

Ordered shut Aug. 22

13 violations found

"Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Commercially processed ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food opened and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked after opening. Observed in walk in cooler two open bottles of milk with no date mark. Operator could not verify when milk was opened."

"Stop Sale issued on potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food due to temperature abuse. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. Observed in walk in cooler 88lbs of cooked wing (45-50°F - overnight Cooling), 9lbs of baked potatoes (45°F - overnight Cooling) and 6lbs terigon chicken (49-50°F - overnight Cooling). Foods were cooked yesterday and was cooling in cooler overnight and did not reach 41 and below. See stop sale. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in walking cooler 7lbs of cod at 44-45°F - Cold Holding); 6lbs of baked chicken at 44°F - Cold Holding); 4.5lbs of ham at 44-73°F); 4lbs of hard boiled eggs at 46-51°F - Cold Holding); 5lbs of roast beef at 46-51°F); and 7lbs of taco meat at 44-45°F - Cold Holding). Foods were prepared from Monday and did not maintain 41F and below. See stop sale. Observed at wait station 6oz of cut tomatoes at 61°F - Cold Holding) and 1.5lbs of cut celery cut from Sunday and stored wait station Cooler at 57°F - Cold Holding. See stop sale. Observed in Unit 10 Draw cooler at cook line ; 3lbs chicken salad (53°F - Cold Holding); 5lbs raw tuna (45-53°F - Cold Holding) and 1lbs cooked pasta (49-50°F - Cold Holding). Per operator foods were out for more than 4 hours in unit. See stop sale. Observed in Unit 3 cooler at cook line ; cooked wings (41-67F - Cold Holding). Per operator wings were cooked yesterday. See stop sale. Observed in same unit 25lbs of raw burger at 44-48°F - Cold Holding. Per operator Burger have been out for more 4 hours. See stop sale. Observed in steam drawer at wait station cooked potatoes at 121-128°F - Hot Holding). Potatoes were out for more than 4 hours. Operator discarded potatoes. See stop sale. Observed in hot box 12oz of meatloaf at 117°F - Hot Holding. Operator was advised to reheat meatloaf but he discarded meatloaf. See stop sale."

"Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Observed mold like substance on interior of both ice machine next to dry storage room. Operator cleaned both ice machine."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Observed 1 Live flying fly landing on prep table where employee is working. One flying in soda box storage area by backdoor. One landing on wall by employee personal items storage. Two flies landing on outside of breading storage container, one live fly crawling around on scale. 2 by prep cooler flying around. Four flies flying around and landing on wall at south entrance to the kitchen wait station, 4 flies in women's restroom flying around and landing on walls. Approximately 15 flying around and land glass storage rack and squeeze bottles. 1 crawling around on clean glass at bar area."

