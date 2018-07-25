MIAMI - Divers hit the water early Wednesday for lobster mini-season.

The annual two-day season lasts until midnight Thursday. The regular season begins Aug. 6 and lasts until March 31.

Florida wildlife officers made three arrests late Tuesday before the season even got underway. Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they stopped a boat in Islamorada in the Florida Keys and found about 20 spiny lobsters in a netted bag.

Officer Billy Thompson told the Miami Herald that the men will face separate misdemeanor charges for each lobster.

Thousands of people flock to the Keys for the annual mini-season, where the limit is six lobsters per day. For much of the rest of Florida, the limit is 12 lobsters per day.

Below is a list of lobster requirements:

• Carapace must be more than 3 inches long.

• Tail must be at least 5 1/2 inches long.

• Pregnant lobsters are prohibited. You can tell if a lobster is pregnant if you see hundreds of orange balls under the lobster's belly.

Click here to view an FWC map that shows prohibited lobstering areas.





