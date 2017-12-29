DNA leads to arrest in 2010 rape at Davie park, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A man has been arrested in connection with a Davie rape case from 2010.

The victim told police that she was walking at Robbins Lodge Park on Nov. 26, 2010, when she was attacked by an armed man who dragged her off the path and raped her.

Police said DNA samples submitted sometime after the alleged rape were able to help them produce a possible composite of the suspect.

On Dec. 6, a canvass was conducted with that composite and officials located Hugo Giron-Polanco.

Police said Giron-Polanco consented to a collection of his DNA, and it was compared to the DNA from the rape.

On Thursday, officials made contact with Giron-Polanco in Fort Lauderdale and he was taken into custody. He has been charged with three counts of sexual battery on a person less than 12 years old with use of a deadly weapon. He is also charged with two counts of battery.

Giron-Polanco was taken to the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail.

