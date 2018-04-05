Dolphin treated after being attacked by shark

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Atlantic bottlenose dolphin is being treated at SeaWorld in Orlando after it was attacked by a shark.

The female dolphin suffered multiple shark bite wounds and was found to also be suffering from pneumonia.

SeaWorld's Animal Rescue Team, along with veterinarians, have been treating her with antibiotics, dewormers, anti-inflammatories, physical therapy, and wound care.

Once the dolphin fully recovers from the bite wounds and pneumonia she will be given time to gain weight and strength.

The dolphin will then undergo a hearing test. According to SeaWorld, "hearing loss is detrimental to wild cetaceans as they rely on echolocation to hunt, navigate, and avoid predators."

