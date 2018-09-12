Don't fall for this Amazon scam

MIAMI - People looking for work with Amazon are being warned about a new scam that invites candidates to pay for a fake item before applying.

WFXT reports an offer from the company promises future employees the chance to earn anywhere from $20 per hour to $6,000 each month, just to work from home.

However, the email or voicemail offers asks those interested to pay $200 for a bogus "enrollment kit."

The Better Business Bureau says the job offers are a scam and the crooks are just in it to steal the money you paid for the non-existent kit.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.