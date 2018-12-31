Double shooting in Miami leaves 1 in critical condition, police say

MIAMI - Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Sunday night.

Officials with the Miami Police Department said officers responded to Northwest 15th Avenue and 70th Street after reports that shots had been fired in the area.

Police said they arrived to find two men with apparent gunshot wounds. They were then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities said one of the men is stable, while the other is listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

