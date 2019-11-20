Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah hold runoff elections

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Voters in Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach headed to the polls Tuesday after runoff elections were necessary in six races since no clear winner was decided Nov. 5.

The races had at least three candidates each. A runoff is required if no candidate gets at least 50 percent of the vote; the two highest-performing candidates from the first election go head to head in a runoff election.

Miami's voters went to the polls to decide who would take the seat on District 1 on the Miami City Commission, which was left open after Commission Wifredo "Willy" Gort was term-limited.

In Hialeah, voters had to select who would fill Group II and Group III seats on its city council.

In Miami Beach, all three City Commission races needed to be decided in a runoff.

MIAMI

Miami Commissioner District 1: Former state Sen. Alex Diaz de la Portilla beat his opponent, former Miami Planning and Zoning Board member Miguel Gabela, with 60.79% of the vote over Gabela's 39.21%.



HIALEAH

Hialeah Council member Group II: Jesus Tundidor ended with a strong lead against Luis Gonzalez./ Tunindor received 64.57% of the votes while Gonzalez had 35.43%.

Hialeah Council member Group III: In a close race, Jackie Garcia-Roves earned the council member seat in Group III over Milagros "Milly" Herrera. Garcia-Roves received 5,552 votes over Herrera's 4,730 votes.

MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach voters had to decide all three city commission races since there was no outright winner in the Nov. 5 general election.

Group IV Commissioner: With all 24 precincts reporting, Steven Meiner beat his opponent for Kristen Rosen Gonzalez for the Group IV seat. Meiner had 53.82% of the votes to Rosen Gonzalez's 46.18%



Group V Commissioner: With all precincts reporting, Ricky Arriola earned the Group V Commissioner seat against Raquel Pacheco by less than 16 percent of the votes.

Group VI Commissioner: David Richardson had a strong lead over Adrian Gonzalez winning with 57.95% of the votes to Gonzalez's 42.05%.

Votes cast for the Miami Beach Commissioner's race was only 17.50% of 47,979 registered votes.

Results of all races are unofficial until certified by the canvassing board.

