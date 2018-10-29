Andrew Gillum joined by Democratic bigwigs while campaigning in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - With the midterm election about a week away, Democratic candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum was campaigning in South Florida Monday.

Miami Dade College's north campus was the first of three stops Monday for Gillum.

Gillum had some targeted words for his opponent, former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, at the event, as well as for President Donald Trump.

"I am eager to send a message to the president of the United States that his kind of politics, that his brand of politics, his brand of hatred, his brand of division, his brand of attempting to turn Americans against Americans, citizen against citizen, humanity against humanity, has come to an end in the state of Florida," Gillum said.

Trump also voiced his opinion of Gillum Monday on Twitter, calling him a thief and the mayor of "poorly run Tallahassee."

In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named @RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor - and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

During the event in northwest Miami-Dade, Gillum reinforced his campaign objectives to improve health care, raise teacher wages and keep student debt low

"On Nov. 6, we have an opportunity to retire Mr. DeSantis once and for all," Gillum said.

Gillum was joined at the event by U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., whom he called "one of the baddest sisters in the Senate."

Harris, who was one of the prominent Democratic figures targeted by the pipe bomb packages last week, touted her support for Gillum and his policies but also her distaste with the current climate in the country.

"If Charlottesville didn't make it clear, if a synagogue in Pittsburgh the other morning did not make it clear, racism, anti-Semitism, sexism, homophobia are real in this country. Let's speak those truths so we can deal with it," she said.

Gillum has two more stops Monday -- one in Fort Lauderdale and one in Tamarac.

Former President Barack Obama will come to Miami Nov. 2 to campaign with both Gillum and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

The Trump campaign, meanwhile, announced Sunday that Trump would hold a Nov. 3 rally in Pensacola. Trump was already scheduled to visit Fort Myers this coming Wednesday.

DeSantis and Gov. Rick Scott said they plan to be at the Fort Myers rally.

Democrats are trying to win back the governor's mansion after it has been in GOP hands for 20 years.

Scott is challenging Nelson in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.