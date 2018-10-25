Andrew Gillum kicks off 'Bring it Home' tour at FIU

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Democratic candidate for Florida governor Andrew Gillum was campaigning Thursday in South Florida, where he was joined by U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

Gillum wrapped up his speech Thursday morning at Florida International University, kicking off his Bring it Home tour in South Florida.

He was surrounded by students, faculty and supporters.

Nelson was also in attendance, making the last few campaign pushes ahead of Election Day.

The tour kicked off just a day after Gillum’s final debate against GOP opponent Ron DeSantis, which was a very bitter one at that.

The two candidates have very stark differences on several hot button issues, including health care and gun control.

Gillum, the current mayor of Tallahassee, reiterated his stance on guns at the rally Thursday and his intent to stand up to the most powerful interests, including the NRA -- a stance very different from his opponent.

Security, meanwhile, was out in full force and on top mind in light of the recent pipe bomb scares. The incidents were briefly mentioned at the FIU event, but the focus stayed on the campaign.

Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie spoke with several students, and it's clear they are energized and galvanizing their peers to vote -- an energy Gillum himself fed off of during his speech.

"I've got to level with you, FIU. My hope, my prayer, my dedicated work over the next 12 days is gonna be for the fact that when I come back here, I want to be able to greet you as the governor of the great state of Florida," Gillum said.

Gillum will speak again Thursday afternoon at Florida Atlantic University.

