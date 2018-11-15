Broward County finishes recount before state-imposed deadline

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Broward County has finished recounting ballots for the Florida governor, U.S. Senate and agriculture commissioner races.

County elections officials provided the update Thursday morning, hours before the state-mandated 3 p.m. deadline.

Dozens of workers completed the time-consuming ballot-sorting process overnight, removing pages not needed for the recount.

As of Wednesday night, all that remained were ballots cast on the day of the election. The task was completed about 4 a.m. Thursday, with about 300 damaged mail-in and Election Day ballots left.

Officials had said Wednesday that all ballot-counting machines were running smoothly and were being routinely cleaned to make sure there are no errors.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.