'Build the wall,' DeSantis tells daughter in new Trump endorsement ad

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A new campaign advertisement released Monday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis goes all in on President Donald Trump.

"Build the wall," the Florida congressman says in the ad while playing toy blocks with his daughter at their Jacksonville-area home.

The 30-second spot is the latest ad to play up Trump's endorsement of DeSantis for Florida governor.

It begins with DeSantis' wife, Casey, telling viewers what they already know -- that her husband, not Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, is endorsed by the president.

Then she says how DeSantis is an "amazing dad."

"Ron loves playing with the kids," she says, setting up the clip with daughter Madison.

"He reads stories," she says.

"Then Mr. Trump said, 'You're fired,'" DeSantis says while holding his infant son, Mason, in one arm and Trump's "The Art of the Deal" book in his other. "I love that part."

"He's teaching Madison to talk," Casey says.

"Make America Great Again," DeSantis reads aloud to Madison while holding a Trump campaign sign that includes the president's signature slogan.

"People say Ron's all Trump, but he is so much more," Casey quips.

It then cuts to Mason lying in a crib, wearing a red "Make America Great Again" onesie.

"Bigly," DeSantis says. "So good."

The ad was released on the eve of Trump's planned rally for DeSantis in Tampa.

Florida's primary election is Aug. 28.

