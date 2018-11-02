Campaigning gathers steam in Florida governor's race

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis, the Florida gubernatorial nominees, focused on Miami-Dade County on Thursday.

President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama were also planning to spend the final days of the 2018 campaigning for them.

The Florida Democratic Party announced Monday that Obama will come to Miami on Friday to campaign with both U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Gillum.

The Trump campaign announced Sunday that the president would hold a Nov. 3 rally in Pensacola. Trump was already scheduled to visit Fort Myers this coming Wednesday.

Gov. Rick Scott and DeSantis said they plan to be at the Fort Myers rally.

Democrats are trying to win back the governor's mansion after it has been in GOP hands for 20 years. Scott is challenging Nelson in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.