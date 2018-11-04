Candidates for governor rally in South Florida on last day of early voting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Candidates for Florida governor and their surrogates are hitting the campaign trail in South Florida on Sunday on the last of early voting for Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Democratic activist and television host the Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens, urging worshippers to vote in the midterm elections

“People gave their lives and their freedom to give us the right to vote. And here we not only have the right to vote, but we can vote early," Sharpton said. "And some us are not exercising it. No reason to ask God to give you more blessings if you haven’t used the blessings he has already given you,”

He also spoke in support of Amendment 4. The ballot question could restore voting rights to 1.4 million of Florida’s 1.68 million felons. Amendment 4 would only apply to those who have completed their sentences. People convicted of murder or sex offenses would still be prohibited from voting.

"We believe as people of God in restoration," Sharpton said. "People that have made mistakes, people that have done time, people that have become felons have the right to be restored.”

Bonna Richardson, a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, said she planned to vote early after Sunday's services.

“It's very important to vote. Not voting is like not breathing,” Richardson said. “I want to early vote because lines are only going to get longer so I'm going to go after church.”

At 1:30 p.m., Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum will be attending a Souls to the Polls march that starts at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Meanwhile, Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis will be campaigning with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi at a rally in Boca Raton at 4 p.m.

Early voting polls close in Broward and Miami-Dade counties at 7 p.m. Sunday. Click here for a complete list of early voting locations.

