DeSantis to select Nunez as his running mate, reports say

MIAMI - Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is expected to select Florida state Rep. Jeanette Nunez as his running mate Thursday, Politico and the Miami Herald reported.

Nunez, a Miami Republican, most recently served as speaker pro tempore in the Florida House.

DeSantis is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Little Havana on Thursday. His Democratic opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, said late Wednesday that he would announced his running mate Thursday on Facebook.

Politico reported Nunez joined the ticket at the urging of Sen. Marco Rubio, a close political ally.

Nunez, a mother of three and a Cuban-American, could help DeSantis appeal to female and Hispanic voters. One possible pitfall for Nunez: She is joining a Donald Trump-endorsed campaign despite opposing him during 2016 Republican primary campaign.

“Wake up Florida voters, Trump is the biggest con-man there is. #nosubstance #anti-Israel #supportsKKK #nevertrump,” she wrote March 3, 2016 on Twitter. “VOTE @marcorubio #RUBIO.”

The tweet was deleted late Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.