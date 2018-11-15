Federal judge sets Saturday deadline for ballots with invalid signatures

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A federal judge has decided voters whose ballots have invalid signatures will have until Saturday to correct them.

The decision was handed down by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker early Thursday.

In his decision, Walker ordered Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner to direct county supervisors of elections to give affected voters until Saturday at 5 p.m. to fix their ballots.

"The supervisors of elections shall allow mismatched signature ballots to be cured in the same manner and with the same proof a mismatched signature ballot could have otherwise been cured before Nov. 5, 2018, at 5 p.m.," Walker wrote.

Order Granting Preliminary Injunction

Democrats were asking Walker to throw out Florida's existing signature-match law. They said untrained experts should not be allowed to decide if someone's signature on a mail-in ballot doesn't match the signature included on a registration form that could be years old.

The lawsuit is one of a half-dozen related to Florida's ongoing recount that involves three statewide races, including U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's race against Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

"We are immediately appealing this baseless decision and we are confident we will prevail in the Eleventh Circuit," Scott's campaign press secretary Lauren Schenone said in a statement. "Let's be clear -- Bill Nelson's high-priced Washington lawyers went to court to argue against a process that they previously argued for. It's worth noting that (Democratic attorney) Marc Elias is currently making the exact opposite argument in a similar case in Arizona. This also follows recent reports of the Democratic Party encouraging and instructing voters to try to vote days after the legal deadline. Another day, another chance for Marc Elias to rack up massive legal fees regardless of the blatant hypocrisy -- or the damage this will do to Bill Nelson's legacy."

Election officials testified that nearly 4,000 mail-in and provisional ballots have been rejected so far because of mismatched signatures.

It's unclear how many of those ballots are in Miami-Dade or Broward counties.

To check the status of your ballot in Broward County, click here. To check the status of your ballot in Miami-Dade, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.